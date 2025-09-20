Manuel Ugarte: Atletico Madrid plot January transfer raid

Atletico Madrid are reportedly plotting to sign Manuel Ugarte in the January transfer window – and this interest opens up the possibility of Manchester United securing their own midfield target.

Atletico want a new midfielder

Spanish outlet Fichajes reveals Atleti manager Diego Simeone wants a new defensive midfielder as none of his current options offer the “positional” profile he wants.

El Cholo is said to be a big fan of Ugarte, despite the Uruguay international’s struggles since arriving at Old Trafford from Paris-Saint Germain last summer in a deal worth a total of £52 million with add-ons.

“Manuel Ugarte , 24, joined Manchester United in the summer of 2024 and has since made 49 appearances, although he has not been able to perform at the level he showed at Sporting de Portugal , where he was considered one of the best young central midfielders in Europe.

“Despite this, his defensive ability, game reading, and physical display have attracted the attention of Simeone, who highly values ​​the tactical role of a positional midfielder within his system.”

The report states the World Cup – taking place next summer in the United States – is a driving factor for Ugarte.

The midfielder is intent on “establish[ing] himself as a starter” for Uruguay under Marco Biesla and knows the importance of first-team minutes at club level to do so.

Ugarte has struggled to establish himself as a regular start for the Red Devils, under both Erik ten Hag and then Ruben Amorim, despite the 24-year-old having previously played under the Portuguese coach for Sporting.

If Ugarte is unable to find a home at Old Trafford under a coach whose system he knows better than any other United player, there is little hope he ever will be.

One in, one out?

A new midfielder was a priority for United over the summer.

Amorim has stressed the need for more energy in his engine room with none of the existing options, including Ugarte, offering the requisite physicality to succeed in the rigours of Premier League football.

Brighton & Hove Albion starlet Carlos Baleba was the club’s first-choice target. But the Seagulls’ valuation of the Cameroon international proved unfeasible and a deal never progressed beyond initial talks.

This led United to make advances for Conor Gallagher – Atletico’s midfielder, previously of Chelsea – late in the window. But the Red Devils were only interested in a loan move, while the Spanish giant would only consider a permanent transfer in order to fund a replacement.

If Ugarte was to head to the Spanish capital in January, however, this may free up Los Colchoneros to sanction Gallagher’s exit in the opposite direction. The English midfielder is said to be open to a return to the Premier League, with a host of sides tracking the 25-year-old.

Fichajes contend Atletico are targeting a “loan with an option to buy for around 30 million euros” for Ugarte. And if this was then reciprocated for Gallagher, it would prove an astute piece of short-term business for United to secure a midfielder with the physical profile and track record to succeed in England.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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