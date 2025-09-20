Senne Lammens: Harry Maguire reveals early impressions



Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has revealed his immediate reaction to new signing Senne Lammens’ performances in training as calls for the Belgian goalkeeper to start against Chelsea grow.

A Safe Pair of Hands

The goalkeeping position has been a source of considerable angst for the Red Devils this season and last.

Neither of Ruben Amorim’s senior options, Andre Onana or Altay Bayindir, have impressed since the Portuguese coach he arrived at Old Trafford last year.

Amorim opted to start the new campaign with Bayidnir as his number one, replacing Onana, but the Turkey international’s performances have been far from convincing.

Furthermore, in the solitary match Onana was selected for – the humiliating defeat to League Two Grimsby Town on penalties in the Carabo Cup – the Cameroonian was utterly woeful.

This combination led United to target Lammens in the final week of the summer window with a deal worth an initial £18.1 million struck on deadline day with Royal Antwerp.

The 23-year-old Belgian’s arrival then led to Onana’s departure with the former Inter Milan star joining Turkish side Trabzonspor on a season-long loan.

Fans were desperate for Lammens to start the Manchester Derby last weekend. But Amorim decided the high-pressure match had come too soon for the young goalkeeper after just a week of training at Carrington.

And while Bayindir was not obviously culpable for any of City’s goals in the 3-0 demolition, the 27-year-old was again an unsteady presence for the Red Devils, particularly in comparison to the Italian behemoth in the opposite box, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford later today in a match which feels already pivotal just one month into the season.

The calls from the fanbase for Amorim start the young Belgian are growing – and Lammens has already received the seal of approval from Maguire.

Maguire has been impressed

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, the 32-year-old defender was effusive in his praise of his new teammate.

“I’ve been so impressed with [Lammens] in training. I think he has all the fundamentals to be a really, really top class goalkeeper. He’s great with his feet, he’s a big presence, he’s a really great shot-stopper.

“I think he’s got all the fundamentals to be excellent. Again he’s another young boy. He’s coming to such a big club with lots of pressure. But I know he will deal with it and I’m sure he’s going to have a long future at this club.”

This assessment mirrors veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton – another member of Amorim’s leadership group along with Maguire – who also praised Lammens’ fundamentals.

The young shot stopper clearly has the backing of his new team – but whether he will receive the nod from his head coach later today remains to be seen.

Featured image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

