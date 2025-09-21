Luke Shaw reveals what he is most happy with after Chelsea win



Manchester United eased the pressure on Ruben Amorim with a 2-1 win over fierce rivals Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The head coach had spoken of starting on the front foot in games, and his team certainly delivered against the Blues, with Robert Sanchez seeing red within five minutes.

The home side took advantage almost immediately with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro getting on the scoresheet in the first half.

Luke Shaw, while speaking to Sky Sports, explained that the initial aggression certainly paved the way for a famous win at home.

Aggressive approach

“Yeah, I think so. We started the game really well, really sharp, really physical. We put them under a lot of pressure in the first five and 10 minutes and obviously that then brings the mistake from them.

“We know we can punish teams more with the chances we’ve created but, definitely defensively, we were much better defending in the box. We’re very pleased.”

Casemiro saw a second yellow at the stroke of half-time, which meant both teams had to play the second 45 minutes with 10 men.

That meant a lot of defending inside the box, something the Red Devils did well, apart from the Trevoh Chalobah strike.

Great defending

“It was massive, I think we spoke a lot about the game and before the game about winning, that was the most important thing today.

“It was making sure that we win and getting the three points. I think, in the second half, you could see how desperately we wanted to win and get the three points.

“We kind of just sat back and took a lot of pressure from them. But, you know, I think the lads and the whole team defended well. We’re really happy with the three points.”

Luke Shaw, after a terrible Manchester derby performance, certainly bounced back against the London side, and now Amorim will be hoping for more from the Englishman moving forward.

Feature image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

