Player Ratings: Manchester United U21s 2-1 Athletic Club B



Manchester United U21s opened the Premier League International Cup with a victory against Athletic Club B thanks to a sensational second-half comeback.

Here are our player ratings for the match. Read the detailed match report of all the action here.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Ratings

Will Murdock – 5 – A costly mistake while setting up his wall gave Bilbao an easy goal. Followed it up with one really good save but was uncomfortable under their high press and made a number of rushed errant passes.

Jaydan Kamason – 6.5 – The best of the backline, he defended well one v one against a tricky winger and did well to retain possession coming out from the back.

Rhys Bennett – 6 – A few shaky moments to start but found his footing as the match went on, making some strong challenges while passing the ball out from the back.

Reece Munro – 5 – Was comfortable in the physical battles and when his pace was challenged but was clumsy on the ball and found himself chasing the play under Bilbao’s press in the first half.

Jack Fletcher – 7 – Starting the match at left-back, he was beaten on the wing a few times early on by Elijah Gift who strangely moved to the other wing after getting the better of Fletcher every time. He moved into midfield on the hour mark where he really found his feet, impressing with his ability to shift past a marker and spray a cross field pass. His overlapping run in stoppage time saw him provide the assist for the matchwinner.

Jacob Devaney – 6.5 – Started with a sloppy pass early on but turned it around with some exceptional passes to launch attacks. Moved back into defence in the second half and controlled proceedings from the back with United well on top.

Jim Thwaites – 6 – Was comfortable on the ball turning in tight spaces and spreading the ball around but didn’t impose himself in the midfield enough.

Bendito Mantato – 5.5 – A poor first half, he struggled to beat his marker and his delivery into the box was poor. Improved when he shifted to left back for the final half hour, defending well with his pace but still never got going in attack.

Jayce Fitzgerald – 5.5 – Playing in the 10 role, he lacked the guile to make a real impact when the opportunity arose. He provided industry in midfield and looked more comfortable when he dropped deeper but that left a huge gap between the midfield and attack as United struggled to piece it together in the final third.

James Scanlon – 7 – A mixed bag of a match, he was quiet at times and was guilty of killing some attacks but ultimately came up with the big moments. Scored United’s equaliser, he was involved in the match winner and almost got an assist of his own.

Victor Musa – 5.5 – Had a couple of good moments of hold-up play but saw very little of the ball for the most part.

Substitutes

Gabriele Biancheri – 8 – A huge impact off the bench, playing a big part in both goals. His driving run set up Scanlon for United’s first and then he applied the finish for the match winner.

Amir Ibragimov – 7.5 – Made an immediate impact upon his introduction with a driving run that injected energy and directness that was absent from United’s game in the opening hour of the match.

Shea Lacey – 6.5 – Added trickery on the wing and beat his man a number of times while coming inside but lacked the final delivery with his crosses and shooting.

Finley McAllister – 7 – Laid a marker down with four tackles within ten minutes of his introduction, completely changing the midfield battle that United had been losing up to that point. Did well dropping between the centre backs to provide solidity in defence and moved the ball with purpose to up the tempo that ultimately brought United back into the match.

Feature image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images

