Charlie Hardy: Derby County talent set to join Manchester United

After shaking up their senior goalkeeping department, Manchester United are set to strengthen their options at youth level.

In the summer of 2024, United signed Arsenal goalkeeper Hubert Graczyk. He struggled to settle into life in Manchester, managing just three appearances for United’s U21 side. As such, the club decided to release the Polish talent at the end of last season.

United have highly-rated goalkeeping prospects Radek Vitek and Elyh Harrison on their books.

Vitek, an FA Youth Cup winner with United, is currently on loan at Bristol City in the Championship. Meanwhile, Harrison is continuing his development on loan at League Two side Shrewsbury Town.

United are now prepared to add another goalkeeper to their youth ranks.

Manchester United to sign Charlie Hardy

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are set to sign Charlie Hardy from Derby County.

It is understood the 16-year-old goalkeeper will “sign scholarship terms at United after receiving Premier League ratification to join.”

The youngster featured between the sticks for Derby’s Under-18s last season and has made five appearances for England Under-16s. He is reportedly expected to play for United’s U18s, who are currently coached by Darren Fletcher.

Hardy recently gave an update on his move, writing on Instagram: “After almost a decade at Derby County, the time has now come for a new chapter.”

As per The Sun, Hardy is eligible to move to another English club at any time over the course of the season, as he is a category one scholar.

Manchester United to rejuvenate their academy midfield

United are also set to strengthen their academy’s midfield, having reached an agreement in principle with Fortaleza CEIF for Cristian Orozco’s services.

The defensive midfielder, who captains Colombia Under-17s, will move to United next summer once he turns 18.

In recent days, the Premier League giants have also been strongly linked with midfielder Mouhamed Dabo, the captain of Senegal’s U17 national team.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

