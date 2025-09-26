Eduardo Camavinga: Familiar foe joins United in race for extraordinary Real Madrid star



Eduardo Camavinga is one to watch, with fresh claims continuing to emerge about his long-term future at Real Madrid.

Over the past two seasons, Camavinga has struggled to secure regular minutes at Santiago Bernabéu.

Injuries have played their part, but the preference for other midfield options has also limited his involvement.

Now back from the injury he picked up towards the end of last season, the focus shifts to whether Xabi Alonso will hand him a key role in his project. Alonso has hinted he might, but it remains to be seen if he follows through.

If he does not, clubs are ready to pounce on the 22-year-old.

Manchester United, who have been tracking him since his Rennes days (before losing out to Real Madrid in 2021), are already said to be closely monitoring his situation.

As the United monitor the situation, ready to strike should an opportunity arise, an intriguing claim has surfaced.

Premier League interest growing

Transfer guru Mick Brown, in comments relayed by Caught Offside, has discussed the growing Premier League interest in Camavinga.

Brown admitted:

“Over the last year or two, he hasn’t been as involved in the Real Madrid team as you’d expect. Whether there’s an issue behind the scenes, I don’t know, but both Ancelotti and now Alonso haven’t really had him as part of their plans.

“I think, at least in his head, he’ll be weighing up the options available to him if he were to move away from Madrid, and seeing what might be there for him.

“A move to the Premier League would suit him and I definitely think it’s something he’d be open to.”

Newcastle links

Brown went on to highlight Newcastle’s growing interest, suggesting a St James’ Park switch could be on the cards:

“Man United have been linked with him quite a lot, but the club I’ve heard mentioned recently is Newcastle. He could be an ambitious move for them.

“So if he becomes available—whether in January or next year—Newcastle could well be among those willing to take a gamble.”

Camavinga: a rare opportunity

Newcastle’s interest would hardly surprise anyone. The opportunity to sign Camavinga is too good to pass up.

But with United’s long-standing admiration, INEOS are expected to put up a spirited fight. For them, he could be a dream signing.

United’s need to reinforce their midfield is pressing, with talk of at least two additions required. Camavinga could easily be one of them.

The Madrid star is a remarkable talent. Even Alonso has described him as a player with “huge potential and lots of qualities.”

Should Amorim land him, he would have the chance to polish the rough diamond he still is into the complete midfielder he craves to anchor his engine room.

Featured image Aitor Alcalde via Getty Images

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