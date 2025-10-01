Dusan Vlahovic: Juventus hand Man United ideal chance to land in-form striker



Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic was widely expected to leave the Allianz Stadium in the summer.

He was offered to several clubs, including Manchester United, but none took up the chance to sign him.

With no takers, Vlahovic remained at Juventus, entering the final 12 months of his contract with the Old Lady.

But in Turin, Vlahovic now finds himself in a tricky spot.

The Bianconeri’s summer business saw them land two top strikers: Loïs Openda and Jonathan David, leaving Vlahovic playing a backup role.

Bright start

Despite limited minutes, Vlahovic has still made his mark. Six goals in nine appearances is a solid return.

Such a bright start should have shifted Juve’s stance on his long-term future. But it has not.

January exit mooted

Vlahovic is still expected to leave. The Italian giants are reportedly keen to get his hefty wages off their books, which explains the lack of movement on a contract extension.

Of which, according to Football Insider:

“Italian giants are eager to sell Vlahovic in January, rather than lose him on a free transfer in the summer.

“Therefore, Man United will be given a heavy discount if they decide to accelerate their interest in the Serbian striker.”

Given his early-season bright form, despite limited game time, many argue he is worth the gamble.

United’s interesting position

At United, the counterpoint is clear: in Benjamin Sesko, they already have a top striker capable of firing them to glory.

Sesko opened his United account last weekend, scoring in the 3-1 defeat to Brentford.

The hope is that his first goal will now open the floodgates for the 22-year-old.

United passed on Vlahovic in the summer, but it will be interesting to see if they pounce on his availability this winter.

Then again, with the striker set to be available on a free come summer, the wiser move might be to wait and snap him up at the end of the season.

