Ruben Amorim strongly hints at huge Man United U-turn he’s eyeing



Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has dropped a big hint over a dramatic change of heart he’s considering.

Amorim facing fight to keep his job

Amorim is under immense pressure following United’s poor start to the 2025/26 season. Last weekend’s 3-1 loss to Brentford marked United’s third in six games.

United were outdone by Brentford in almost every department, sparking fresh questions over Amorim’s system and whether he is the right man to lead the club forward.

Despite the hierarchy’s insistence that they retain faith in Amorim, there have been suggestions that United are already making succession plans in case they need to pull the trigger. Names like Gareth Southgate, Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner and Michael Carrick (on an interim basis) have surfaced.

Since last season, there have been calls for Amorim to change his system to suit the crop of players he has at his disposal. Those calls have only grown louder in recent weeks amidst the team’s woes.

However, the Portuguese coach has made it very clear he will not alter his approach. On one occasion, he stressed that the club would have to sack him if they wanted a different style of play. More recently, he joked that “not even the pope” would convince him to drop his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.

Yet, in a fresh interview, Amorim revealed that he is attempting to implement a fresh tactical set-up that would see him potentially abandon his cherished formation.

Amorim hints at massive U-turn

The 40-year-old told Owen Hargreaves for TNT Sports, “I think again the fun part is trying to adapt the way you see football to every system of the opponent.”

“I’m always saying the same thing. This is going to evolve. We are going to change the system. But it’s not a normal system and sometimes you take longer to go from this system to another system. That’s what I’m doing. I’m just trying to coach the team the way I see football.

He pointed out that his team are too unpredictable and even he doesn’t know what to expect sometimes.

“The funny thing is that you need to have like a team to understand – not the outcome – but you already understand how the game will be, [if] we are going to have control.”

“This is going to happen. Maybe we lose because of one transition or one set piece, but the game is going to be like this.”

“With my team at the moment, you never know.”

United are back in action on Saturday when they host newly-promoted Sunderland.

