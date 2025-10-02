Andoni Iraola: Impressive head coach views Man United as dream job

Manchester United fans could be about to be gearing up for yet another managerial change.

Endless cycle

The Red Devils eventually let go off Erik ten Hag in October last year with a 1-2 defeat to West Ham United being the last straw.

Ruben Amorim was hired in November with much optimism but as things stand, it has just not worked out for the Portuguese.

He lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur last season but most damningly of all, has a win percentage in the Premier League of just 27.3% after last weekend’s 1-3 defeat to Brentford.

Consequently, United have been linked to numerous managers with Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Fabian Hürzeler and AFC Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola all recently linked to the job should Amorim be sacked.

It has been reported that United and Manchester City have their eyes on Iraola for a future role.

Bournemouth are conscious of this and have been reportedly trying to tie down their manager to a new deal, with his current deal expiring next summer.

Dream opportunity

It appears that the Cherries’ attempts may be in vain however, as TEAMtalk report that sources have told them “Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola would love to manage Manchester United if the chance comes up.”

The article continues that, “while no immediate decision has been made, the Red Devils are casting a wide net to ensure they are ready for any eventuality” over Amorim’s future.

It is stated that “Iraola has become a name synonymous with ambition and tactical acumen.” As a result, he is attracting interest from a plethora of clubs across Europe.

He is also said to be “high up” United’s shortlist owing to the wonderful work he has done on the south coast of England with Bournemouth currently sitting sixth in the league, just four points behind leaders Liverpool.

A source close to the Spaniard claimed, “Iraola loves Bournemouth and appreciates the freedom he’s been given there. But he’s ready to take the next step.”

They went on to elaborate that “managing an elite club like Manchester United would be a dream opportunity to test himself at the highest level.”

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

