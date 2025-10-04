Details of JJ Gabriel and Amorim’s interaction now revealed



Saturday’s win over Sunderland will have helped relieve some of the pressure on Ruben Amorim following Manchester United’s dismal start to the new season.

One of the biggest criticisms faced by the head coach is his reluctance to tweak his system and adapt to the players at his disposal.

And this season, the Portuguese tactician has surprisingly overlooked the academy, which he had trusted immensely the previous term.

Sending Harry Amass out on loan perplexed quite a few people, while Chido Obi’s absence has also raised eyebrows.

Rise of JJ Gabriel

However, one Carrington wonderkid who has caught the former Sporting CP boss’ eye is JJ Gabriel. He is 14 and is already setting the stage alight with his performances for the U18s this season.

So impressed has Amorim been with him that he met him personally and even promised to call him to train with the first team on occasions this season.

He is in line to become the youngest-ever Premier League debutant, and The Manchester Evening News detailed what transpired when the Portuguese spent time with the England U15 international.

Dubbed “the best talent United’s academy has ever seen”, Amorim explained his system and his philosophy to the young attacker, while also explaining the need to have a strong work ethic at his age.

Amorim recounted his experiences with former United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who was known to arrive first to training while being the last to leave.

“United know they have a special talent on their hands and recently introduced Gabriel to Ruben Amorim. During their exchange, Amorim spent time discussing his philosophy and stressed the importance of working hard, even recalling an anecdote about Cristiano Ronaldo as an example.

Interaction with Amorim

“Amorim played alongside Ronaldo for Portugal’s national team. The United boss recounted stories about Ronaldo’s work ethic – he was the first to report for training and the last to leave.

“Gabriel does not lack a work ethic. He is already living like a dedicated professional athlete with his diet and recovery sessions, and wakes up at 6am most days to make his dream a reality.”

Thankfully, JJ Gabriel’s work ethic is also top-notch. United have him for two years, but lots of clubs are on his tail.

Darren Fletcher, his U18s coach, is helping him hone his game even further by playing him up top. INEOS will need to convince him to stay and prove his worth at Old Trafford. A first-team debut would do nicely.

