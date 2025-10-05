Amorim wants United to sign an experienced goalkeeper in 2026

Manchester United opted for a reshuffle in the goalkeeper department over the summer. The Red Devils signed talented young custodian Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day to address the position.

The Premier League giants have struggled due to goalkeeping errors in the past couple of seasons, with Andre Onana failing to live up to expectations after arriving from Inter Milan in 2023.

The Cameroonian was subsequently offloaded to Trabzonspor on loan last month, and Altay Bayindir was stationed as the club’s new No.1.

The Turkey international has endured a difficult time so far, letting in 11 goals from six games in the Premier League this season, and failing to register a clean sheet.

Lammens has enjoyed a stellar start

There were multiple calls to replace Bayindir with Lammens since his arrival, but Amorim resisted the urge until this weekend.

The Belgian was handed his debut against Sunderland on Saturday, October 4, and he responded by helping United register their first clean sheet of the season in a 2-0 win.

While Lammens appears to have won over fans and critics alike, it now appears that United could sign another goalkeeper in 2026.

Amorim wants an experience goalkeeper

Speaking to Football Insider, journalist Pete O’Rourke said that Amorim wants to add an experienced face between the sticks in 2026.

“Lammens is probably a long-term signing, still young and obviously a lot to prove still if he is to be a Man United number one in the future,” said O’Rourke.

“Bayindir is number one right now for Amorim, and then Lammens is the number two after obviously letting Onana leave the club on loan. They have got issues between the sticks and have kept just one clean sheet this season.

“If their goalkeeping issues persist it’s going to be something they look at in January and then in the summer as well.

“Amorim is looking at an experienced goalkeeper to come in and make the spot his own to provide a bit of stability and confidence in the defence.”

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was reportedly Amorim’s preferred choice to replace Onana this summer. While the move failed to materialise, the Red Devils could return for the Argentine at the turn of the year or next summer if their woes between the sticks fail to resolve.

Feature image Richard Pelham via Getty Images

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