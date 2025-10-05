Marlon Gomes emerges as surprise midfield target for United



Manchester United’s lack of balance in midfield has been a major talking point throughout the season.

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have been Ruben Amorim’s go-to midfield pairing, while Manuel Ugarte has also had a couple of starts.

However, this has meant the skipper has been forced to play in a deeper role, which has limited his attacking potential.

It has not impressed him, while the head coach’s decision not to turn to Kobbie Mainoo has also been criticised, with the Englishman open to leaving in January if chances remain few and far between.

Midfielder hunt

The Red Devils have been on the hunt for the perfect midfielder with Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson among the names linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, all three are expected to cost big money and after a summer splurge, INEOS might not be in a position to go big in January.

Interestingly, SportsBoom have revealed that the 20-time English league champions are eyeing Shakhtar Donetsk’s Marlon Gomes, with the Brazilian excellent both as a defensive midfielder or as the No.8.

Most importantly, the 21-year-old is available for a mere €30 million with the Ukrainian giants open to a sale. The likes of West Ham United, Everton and Leeds United are all eyeing the former Vasco Da Gama starlet.

“Shakhtar Donetsk’s Marlon Gomes is attracting major interest in the Premier League, SportsBoom can exclusively reveal.

“The Brazilian playmaker showcased his ability with two assists against Aberdeen in the Conference League on Thursday night.

Marlon Gomes emerges as a target

“And our sources understand the 21-year-old is on the radar of Manchester United, West Ham United, Everton and Leeds United ahead of a summer swoop.

“It is understood Donetsk would be willing to sell the midfielder for a fee in the region of €30 million.”

The Brazil U23 international has three assists this season, including two in a single Conference League game against Aberdeen recently.

His versatility would be a great asset for Amorim, and it will be interesting to see if a January move materialises or if an approach is delayed till next summer.

Feature image Timothy Rogers via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

