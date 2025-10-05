Senne Lammens debut: Belgian media heap praise on Manchester United goalkeeper

Manchester United returned to winning ways on Saturday by sweeping Sunderland aside at Old Trafford in an all too rare afternoon of comfort for Ruben Amorim.

First-half goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko sealed the deal, while United also kept their first clean sheet of the season with summer signing Senne Lammens enjoying a solid debut between the sticks.

United’s goalkeeper issues have been well-documented this season, with a string of errors costing the team points and contributing to the embarrassing League Cup exit to Grimsby Town.

Lammens has had to wait for his bow with Altay Bayindir keeping goal for games against City, Chelsea and Brentford since the big Belgian’s arrival.

However, it would now be a surprise to see Bayindir reinstated if Lammens continues to show the levels he did in yesterday’s vital victory at the Theatre of Dreams.

Belgian press react to Lammens debut

As expected, the 23-year-old’s debut was big news in his homeland with the young stopper stepping into one of the most scrutinized roles in world football.

As reported by The Mirror, Lammens’ performance was as well received by local media as it was by the Old Trafford crowd, who cheered every catch and routine stop like a goal.

Sporza praised the former Antwerp man’s debut despite being “barely challenged in the first half” and feel Amorim has found the long-term answer to his goalkeeping conundrum.

“Against Sunderland, the scenario was perfect for Lammens. It was striking how he constantly connected with his backline and made adjustments. Sober, precise and controlling. Old Trafford appreciated this and gave Lammens plenty of opportunities at times.

“If Ruben Amorim still had any doubts about who would be the first choice goalkeeper, Lammens has more than left his mark today,” wrote the outlet.

Nieuwsblad‘s Brian Dewulf labelled his debut as a “success”, highlighting a smart stop in the first half as the Belgian’s best moment and reporting United fans appreciation for their new man.

“Just before half-time, Senne Lammens finally got the chance to show his true colours. Granit Xhaka had the first attempt for Sunderland, but Lammens saw the long-range shot come from far out and made a good save.

“During the match, the home fans were already singing loudly for the goalkeeper: “Are you Schmeichel in disguise?,” they wrote.

Bigger tests on the horizon

Despite the solid outing, United’s new man will be well aware of bigger tests to come with newly-promoted opposition in front of home support being as easy an introduction as possible.

United controlled proceedings throughout and allowed early nerves to settle by striking twice in the first half and staying focused for the majority of the 90 minutes.

After the international break comes the blockbuster fixture of the season as United travel to Anfield in what will be the real acid test for United’s young stopper.

This was also echoed by Belgian news outlet HLN who wrote “Lammens can look back with satisfaction on his debut in the Manchester United shirt” but warn of tougher times.

“His first clean sheet is a fact. This debut will leave him wanting more. His next assignment? The top-flight match at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday, October 19th. Lammens will likely be tested more then.”

No doubt Lammens will be desperate to be given the nod for the game on Merseyside and further stake his claim for United’s number one jersey until the end of the season and beyond.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

