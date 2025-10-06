Luke Fedorenko: INEOS fail to keep hold of academy recruitment chief



Manchester United are all set to part ways with head of academy recruitment Luke Fedorenko, as per The Athletic.

Andy Mitten revealed that INEOS were keen to retain their former academy chief scout, but he is set to join a major football agency instead.

“Manchester United’s head of academy recruitment, Luke Fedorenko, will leave the club having accepted an offer to work for a major football agency.

“He has been a key figure in academy recruitment for nine years and helped shape the club’s youth development. MUFC wanted to keep him as he’s very good, but he’s accepted a new offer.”

Luke Fedorenko to leave

He initially joined the Red Devils from Sheffield United back in 2017 as part of Project Bethlehem as the academy lead scout for players aged 9-11.

EXCL: Manchester United head of academy recruitment Luke Fedorenko to leave club.

MUFC wanted to keep him as

he’s very good, but he’s accepted a new offer. More detail here for @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/gDACozEamP — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) October 6, 2025

Luke Fedorenko had arrived alongside Nick Cox, who has since moved to Everton after a hugely successful spell at the club.

The ex-Barnsley youth star was soon promoted to head of local recruitment in 2021 before his eventual move up the ladder to head of academy recruitment.

His work at Carrington is there for all to see, with the Englishman playing a key role as the 20-time English league champions saw off intense competition to land Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven from Arsenal.

He was also instrumental as the club signed JJ Gabriel, dubbed the academy’s best-ever player, as well as Bendito Mantato and Jayden Kamason.

INEOS were keen to keep him

Apart from youth recruitment, he changed the academy recruitment process to a more data and video-oriented model in line with the other top clubs across Europe.

The academy has seen plenty of upheaval under INEOS, with Stephen Torpey arriving from Brentford to replace Cox.

Interestingly, the report mentions following Fedorenko’s departure, Torpey can now form his own staff.

“United did not want Fedorenko to leave, but his departure will give Torpey an opportunity to shape his own leadership team.”

Hopefully, this will change nothing and the academy keeps up its exemplary record of producing talents for the first team.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

