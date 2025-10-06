Ruben Amorim: Man United head coach equals Sir Alex Ferguson after win

Manchester United’s manager Ruben Amorim has had a myriad of negative statistics since taking over at the club.

Disaster run

Much has been made of the fact he has only won 37 points from 34 Premier League matches since taking charge last November.

What’s more, his 15th place finish last season was the worst position a Man United team have ever finished in the Premier League by a long shot.

As a result, numerous managers based in the Premier League have been linked to replacing the Portuguese coach.

Nonetheless, in his 50th match in charge in all competitions on Saturday, the pressure was alleviated, even if only for a little while with a 2-0 victory over Sunderland.

Ending of drought

Surprisingly, the club’s website reports that Amorim has managed to do something no head coach has done since Sir Alex Ferguson for the club.

The site reports that “Amorim is the first manager to win his 50th match in charge of United since Ferguson, who achieved the same feat back in November 1987 away at Bury, according to stats from Opta.”

The website goes on to state that, “David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag were all tripped up when reaching the same juncture in their Reds careers, but the Portuguese incumbent avoided the same fate.”

Other manager’s results

David Moyes’ 50th match in charge was a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the Champions league.

Louis van Gaal lost 1-2 at Swansea City in his second season at the club.

Jose Mourinho had to make do with a 1-1 home draw against Everton in April 2017 while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drew 2-2 with Aston Villa in December 2019.

Finally, Erik ten Hag drew 2-2 with Sevilla in the quarter final of the Europa League in April 2023.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

