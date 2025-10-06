Senne Lammens: Man United new boy narrowly pips Benjamin Sesko

Two of Manchester United’s new signings made a huge impression with the fans after the club’s 2-0 victory over Sunderland.

The win eased the pressure slightly on Ruben Amorim ahead of the international break as the Red Devils are now into the top half of the table.

What’s more, they are only three points behind 5th place, which would likely secure Champions League football next season.

Senne Lammens effect

Amorim decided to give new summer signing Lammens a start ahead of Altay Bayindir and it is safe to say it worked out.

The 23-year-old was calm and collected and made two very good stops. One from a long range effort and another in the dying embers of the game from close range which preserved his clean sheet.

Lammens also drew significant praise from the crowd when he confidently came out and collected the ball when under pressure. A sight United fans have sorely missed under the likes of Andre Onana and Bayindir.

The Peoples Person held a poll to determine who was the man of the match for the Red Devils and 32% voted for the young Belgian.

The club’s official website also held a similar poll and Lammens once again came out on top with 29% of their vote.

Benjamin Sesko the narrowest of seconds

Lammens was not the only new signing to impress but Sesko also added his second goal in two games.

The Slovenian showed fantastic predatory instinct to bundle the ball into the net from a long throw to double the home side’s lead just after the hour mark.

Sesko also impressed with his hold up play and ability to fend off the physical Sunderland defenders in an all-round impressive number nine display.

He also won 32% of the vote according to The Peoples Person poll but received one less vote than Lammens.

The former Red Bull Leipzig man also won 25% of the club websites’ poll.

Other stars

Mason Mount won 20% of the vote in The Peoples Person poll after opening the scoring and impressing in an attacking midfield role.

Amad won 10% of the vote after an energetic display in which he combined effectively with Bryan Mbeumo down the left hand side of the pitch.

Finally, 4% of the votes went to Leny Yoro after another accomplished performance from the young defender. 2% of supporters claimed that someone not on the list deserved to win the man of the match award.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

