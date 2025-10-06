United’s plans for Diego Leon now revealed



Manchester United’s summer spending spree seems to be finally paying off, with Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens shining against Sunderland.

The Slovenian scored his second consecutive Premier League goal on Saturday, while the Belgian proved to be a colossal presence at the back.

Add Bryan Mbeumo’s bright start, and Matheus Cunha impressing, it is safe to say INEOS have got it right. But one player is yet to see a single minute of action for the first team.

Diego Leon arrived in the summer from Cerro Porteno, and the Red Devils were always likely to take it slow with him given his inexperience at the top level.

Diego Leon: start to life at United

It was strange to see Harry Amass get sent out on loan instead of the Paraguayan, who has made the matchday squad four times so far.

His only minutes have arrived for the U21s, and he looked shaky against Liverpool and was eventually hooked at half-time.

There have been murmurs that he is simply not ready and that a loan exit is possible in January. But Givemesport have a different take on the left-back.

The report claims the 18-year-old has impressed his new teammates in training with Casemiro even taking him under his wing.

And the 20-time English league champions are in no hurry with the Paraguay U20 international. They plan to observe him in training and offer him minutes in the U21s before potentially handing him his senior debut.

The defender has no qualms about the club’s approach, and is enjoying his time at Carrington after having adapted to his new surroundings.

“Diego Leon has been settling in well at Manchester United following his arrival earlier this year, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

United’s plans for him

“The young full-back has been eased into life in England, making just one appearance so far in Premier League 2 as he adjusts to the pace and physicality of the game. United’s plan is clear, to give Leon time to find his feet and develop naturally before any step towards senior involvement.

“Sources have told GIVEMESPORT that Leon has been doing well, nothing flashy, nothing alarming, just a steady, professional start to his time at Carrington. Those close to the player say he’s enjoying the experience and seems to be liking everything about life at the club so far.

“For now, the focus at United remains on patience and progression. The club are in no rush, preferring to let Leon grow through training sessions and development matches before considering him for first-team opportunities. That approach has been key, and all signs suggest the youngster is responding well to the environment surrounding him.”

Interestingly, he has already been called up to the Paraguay senior team during the international break and it will be intriguing to see if he earns minutes there.

That might make his claim for first team action stronger, especially if he impresses.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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