Ameesh Manek appointed as United’s new director of football operations



INEOS continue their restructuring behind the scenes at Manchester United with a brand-new arrival on the horizon.

As per The BBC, the Red Devils have agreed to appoint Ameesh Manek as director of football operations at Old Trafford.

He was previously Brentford’s chief operating officer. Staff at both clubs have been made aware of the deal on Wednesday.

Manek’s remit includes overseeing the running of United’s Carrington training base, which includes travel, security and other arrangements.

Ameesh Manek joins as Director of Football Operations

“Manchester United are appointing Brentford chief operating officer Ameesh Manek as director of football operations at Old Trafford.

“Staff at United and Brentford were informed of the news earlier on Wednesday.

“Manek will effectively run United’s Carrington training ground – the base for the daily football operation – with responsibility for travel, security, training facilities and staff management and infrastructure.”

During his time at the Gtech Community Stadium, Ameesh Manek was mainly responsible for administration, but at United, his role will include a larger purview related to both the men and the women’s teams.

Second arrival from Brentford

He is the second INEOS appointment from the Bees, with Stephen Torpey joining as the new academy director following the departure of Nick Cox.

Manek was also previously part of Arsenal, where he spent five years as the head of first-team football operations.

This appointment will allow Collette Roche to focus on United’s plans to build a new stadium.

Earlier this week, The Peoples Person also relayed that head of academy recruitment Luke Fedorenko is set to leave the club despite INEOS’ attempts at keeping him.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

