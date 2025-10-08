David Affengruber: Manchester United told asking price for Elche leader

Manchester United have set their sights on David Affengruber of Elche, as per reports.

Having revamped their attack over the summer, United are now making plans to address Ruben Amorim’s defence in the upcoming transfer windows.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recent interview suggests the club’s hierarchy are behind Amorim and his philosophy. The Portuguese tactician is wedded to his 3-4-3 formation, which features three central defenders.

However, United are light in that department, having released Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof at the end of last campaign.

Manchester United interested in Affengruber

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming the Red Devils are considering signing Affengruber, who has taken to La Liga like a duck to water.

The Austrian only moved to Spain last summer, swapping Sturm Graz for Elche. He helped the Alicante outfit secure promotion to the Spanish top flight. The newly-promoted side have enjoyed a promising start, finding themselves seventh in the league table after first eight games.

The 24-year-old, who is described as a “silent leader” in the dressing room, has been even better this season. The 6ft 1in central defender has impressed with his aerial prowess and positional awareness.

Elche set their price tag for Affengruber

Now, Elche face a challenge to keep hold of their star as his excellent performances have not gone unnoticed.

According to Fichajes, United and Atletico Madrid are monitoring Affengruber.

The resilient defender joined Elche on a free transfer in 2024 but his value has “skyrocketed”.

It is claimed Elche will only consider sanctioning his exit for €25m, aware that the interest from top clubs will only drive up the price.

Interestingly, the Spanish outlet suggest figures at United view Affengruber as an “affordable” option to strengthen their backline.

Feature image Ion Alcoba Beitia via Getty Images

