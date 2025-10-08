Harry Maguire U-turn on the cards as United open contract talks



From being on the cusp of getting sold by Manchester United two summers ago, Harry Maguire completed a remarkable turnaround under Ruben Amorim last season.

The 32-year-old started 24 times out of 35 games in all competitions under the new head coach, including scoring a Fergie-time winner in the Europa League against Olympique Lyonnais.

His impressive displays attracted the interest of a lot of clubs, but Amorim insisted on keeping the Englishman, and the Red Devils triggered his one-year contract extension.

It has been a slow start to the new season for the former club captain, who has started only twice in the Premier League thus far, with the Portuguese tactician preferring Leny Yoro instead.

Maguire’s future

As a result, rumours have swirled around the England international potentially leaving as a free agent next summer with Saudi Pro League sides interested.

INEOS are reportedly not interested in paying the centre-back what he currently earns and instead want him to agree a pay cut to stay in Manchester.

But The Sun have now revealed that Harry Maguire is confident of staying at Old Trafford beyond his current terms after director of football negotiations Matt Hargreaves opened initial talks with the defender’s agents.

Interestingly, the report also notes that the ex-Leicester City star could remain on the same wages he currently earns, which is around £190,000 per week, when not accounting for Champions League deductions (via capology).

“Harry Maguire is hopeful of signing a new Manchester United contract before 2025 is out. Centre-back Maguire, 32, is approaching the final eight months of his existing deal but discussions are underway about a renewal.

“United’s director of football negotiations Matt Hargreaves has held initial talks with the England international’s representatives.

U-turn

“Maguire had the one-year extension in his contract triggered in January at the behest of head coach Ruben Amorim, who added the former club captain into the new leadership group in the summer.

“Although United attempted to negotiate a reduced salary with the defender’s former team-mate David de Gea before he left two years ago, Maguire could remain on the same terms.”

Keeping the experienced campaigner makes a lot of sense, given his ability at both ends of the pitch. However, he will likely have to play second fiddle most times, which he has to agree to.

INEOS will need to recruit someone younger and with more pace as a long-term replacement, with Jarrad Branthwaite among the club’s top targets.

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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