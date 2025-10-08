Joshua Zirkzee: Amorim’s plans for forward now revealed



Following Manchester United’s humiliating exit from the Carabao Cup, the number of matches the team will play has gone down drastically.

Until the start of the FA Cup, the Red Devils only have the Premier League to play for. And while Ruben Amorim is delighted with the added training time, several players are suffering due to the lack of game time.

Joshua Zirkzee, who started 15 times last season under the head coach, has yet to start a single game so far this campaign.

He has seen a grand total of 82 minutes of action, and remained an unused substitute in last weekend’s win over Sunderland.

Joshua Zirkzee struggles

The 24-year-old has been left frustrated with the lack of minutes, and numerous reports have suggested that he is willing to part ways as early as January.

With the World Cup just around the corner, the ex-Bologna ace is hoping to get back into the Netherlands national team and for that to happen, he will have to play regularly.

Multiple Serie A clubs as well as English top-flight sides are willing to take a punt on the Dutchman, but as per Givemesport, Amorim does not want him to leave.

In fact, United have no intention of sanctioning an exit in the winter window, and come next summer, they will only entertain offers of above £43 million, the money they splurged in 2024 to bring him to the Theatre of Dreams.

“Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is prepared to leave the club in the January transfer window, even though manager Ruben Amorim wants him to stay, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed on the Market Madness podcast.

Amorim’s plans

“According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Zirkzee is prepared to leave Manchester United when the January transfer window opens, but manager Amorim wants him to remain at Old Trafford for the second half of the campaign.

“United are reluctant to sanction an exit for Zirkzee in January, and a permanent sale is unlikely to be entertained for a book loss, just 18 months on from when they paid Bologna £43m to secure his signature.”

With Benjamin Sesko now at the club, Joshua Zirkzee is unlikely to get too many minutes up front, while Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount are ahead of him in the pecking order when it comes to the No.10 role.

His link-up play did impress fans, but as of now, there is not clear role for him, and it will be interesting to see what happens to him once the window opens again in January.

