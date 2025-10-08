Lisandro Martinez injury update: Defender set for earlier-than-expected return to action



Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez is set to be back in action sooner than expected, following a positive update on his fitness.

Martinez working hard on comeback

Martinez has been sidelined since February this year, when he sustained a season-ending ACL injury. He picked up the issue during a meeting with Crystal Palace and had to be taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

He underwent successful surgery and has been recovering since, as he aims to make a sensational return.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Martinez has been participating in one-on-one individual sessions at Carrington.

United are understood to want Martinez to reach an optimal fitness level before he is reintegrated into first-team sessions.

The report noted that club staff are optimistic that Martinez will be able to play competitively before the turn of the year.

However, according to Argentinian news outlet TyC Sports, the World Cup winner recently underwent an MRI scan, which showed no issues. He could potentially return before the end of October.

Positive Martinez injury update issued

TyC Sports claim, “Lisandro Martínez is close to returning to play. After tearing the cruciate ligament in his left knee that he suffered last February, the Manchester United defender is finalising details before getting back to professional action.”

“Great news for Lionel Scaloni and the Argentina National Team as they enter the home stretch toward the 2026 World Cup.”

“According to what TyC Sports was able to find out, the native of Gualeguay had an MRI last week to check the condition of his joint, and the results were more than positive.”

“Given that scenario, and the fact that he’s doing field work with the ball alongside his team, it’s expected that Licha could return to play by the end of October, emerging as an option for the Albiceleste coach with the FIFA doubleheader in mind where Scaloneta will visit Asia.”

🇦🇷👏 Lisandro Martínez se encuentra próximo a volver a jugar. Tras la rotura del ligamento cruzado de su rodilla izquierda que sufrió en el pasado mes de febrero, el zaguero de Manchester United ultima detalles antes de regresar a la actividad profesional, una gran noticia para… pic.twitter.com/y70bXaLqxy — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) October 8, 2025

United are back in action on Sunday, October 19, when they make their way to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

