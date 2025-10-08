Raphinha: Man United ready to offer €120m for Barcelona ace

Manchester United have always been home to some of the best players on the planet. While the Red Devils have taken pride in building superstars out of lesser-known talents, they have also signed some of the biggest names in the football world from time to time.

The Premier League giants have not shied away from breaking the bank for established stars in recent years, either, although many of those signings haven’t worked.

United have shifted their transfer strategy under INEOS, with the focus now on signing value-for-money options. That approach has seen them invest around £200m this summer to revamp their attack.

Despite bringing in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko, it now appears that the Red Devils are ready to further upgrade their frontline in 2026.

United willing to pay a colossal fee for Raphinha

According to Fichajes, United have set their sights on Barcelona forward Raphinha. The Brazilian was outstanding for the Catalans last season, registering 34 goals and 26 assists from 57 games in all competitions.

Raphinha’s efforts helped his team pick up a domestic treble and also saw him nominated for this year’s Ballon d’Or. The player ultimately finished fifth in the race, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Ousmane Dembele picking up the top prize.

While the Brazilian has endured a slow start to the current campaign, his stock remains high, and the Red Devils are ready to bring him to the Theatre of Dreams.

The report adds that Barcelona are willing to let the 28-year-old leave for €120m, and United have no qualms about matching that asking price. The player is under contract until 2028, but the Red Devils are even willing to offer as much as €150m to convince the Catalans.

The Premier League giants are working to get back to their heyday more than a decade after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement. United reportedly believe that Raphinha’s arrival could transform the team.

The Brazilian already has experience of playing in the Premier League with Leeds United, so he would have no trouble adjusting to the rigours of the league.

Can United convince Raphinha to move?

Raphinha is understandably a lucrative target for United, with his versatility and his winning pedigree making him a dream addition to any team in the world. His proposed arrival at the Theatre of Dreams would elevate Amorim’s side and send a clear signal of INEOS’ intent.

However, given the circumstances, it is perhaps wise to take the report with a pinch of salt.

Convincing the Brazilian to leave Camp Nou won’t be easy. He is part of a winning team which regularly competes for trophies while playing in the Champions League.

United, meanwhile, have struggled to get going for a while, so a move to Old Trafford would be a step down in Raphinha’s career. The Red Devils will at least have to qualify for the Champions League to even be in the running for his signature.

The Premier League giants have also invested a fortune on their front line this summer, and it’s unclear how the Brazilian would fit into Ruben Amorim’s plans.

Finally, if Raphinha wants to consider a new adventure next year, he won’t be short of options and United are unlikely to be at the front of the queue.

