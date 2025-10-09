Harry Maguire: Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United in talks with star over new deal



Manchester United are locked in negotiations with defender Harry Maguire over fresh terms, the reliable Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Maguire is now in the final eight months of his Manchester United contract after the club activated a one-year extension clause in earlier this year.

The England international will be free to speak to other teams from January 1 and there doesn’t seem to be a shortage of interest in him.

During the summer, it’s believed United warded off approaches for Maguire. A host of clubs, both in England and from abroad made overtures for the player but United made it clear they had no interest in offloading him.

Maguire ended up staying beyond the closure of the window.

More recently, it emerged that Maguire has admirers from the Saudi Pro League, with the likes of Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr among those keeping close tabs on his situation.

On Wednesday, The Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst revealed that United’s director of football negotiations Matt Hargreaves has held initial talks with Maguire’s representatives.

It’s understood that Maguire is hopeful of putting pen to paper on a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Now, Romano has confirmed this news, adding that United have been impressed with Maguire’s contributions to the team and his leadership.

Romano wrote on X, “Manchester United are in talks with Harry Maguire over new deal with existing contract due to expire in June.”

“Face to face meeting with his camp took place in the recent days and more will follow to discuss conditions.”

“Man United happy with Maguire’s contribution plus leadership.”

🚨 Manchester United are in talks with Harry Maguire over new deal with existing contract due to expire in June. Face to face meeting with his camp took place in the recent days and more will follow to discuss conditions. MUFC happy with Maguire’s contribution + leadership. pic.twitter.com/7amXFY6WG6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2025

Maguire and his teammates are back in action on Sunday, October 19, when they face Liverpool at Anfield.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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