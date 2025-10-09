Home » Harry Maguire: Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United in talks with star over new deal

Harry Maguire: Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United in talks with star over new deal

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Manchester United are locked in negotiations with defender Harry Maguire over fresh terms, the reliable Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Maguire is now in the final eight months of his Manchester United contract after the club activated a one-year extension clause in earlier this year.

The England international will be free to speak to other teams from January 1 and there doesn’t seem to be a shortage of interest in him.

During the summer, it’s believed United warded off approaches for Maguire. A host of clubs, both in England and from abroad made overtures for the player but United made it clear they had no interest in offloading him.

Maguire ended up staying beyond the closure of the window.

More recently, it emerged that Maguire has admirers from the Saudi Pro League, with the likes of Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr among those keeping close tabs on his situation.

On Wednesday, The Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst revealed that United’s director of football negotiations Matt Hargreaves has held initial talks with Maguire’s representatives.

It’s understood that Maguire is hopeful of putting pen to paper on a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Now, Romano has confirmed this news, adding that United have been impressed with Maguire’s contributions to the team and his leadership.

Romano wrote on X, “Manchester United are in talks with Harry Maguire over new deal with existing contract due to expire in June.”

“Face to face meeting with his camp took place in the recent days and more will follow to discuss conditions.”

“Man United happy with Maguire’s contribution plus leadership.”

Maguire and his teammates are back in action on Sunday, October 19, when they face Liverpool at Anfield.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!