Kenan Yildiz: Man United ready to offer €90m for Juventus ace

Manchester United are always on the lookout for young talent across the planet.

The Red Devils are still striving to regain their lost glory, and have yet to win the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson retired more than a decade ago.

Their recruitment during that time has also been questionable, although INEOS’ arrival has signalled a change in approach in the transfer market.

The Premier League giants are showing a preference for rising stars with a high ceiling, as was evident in their acquisitions of Leny Yoro, Patrick Dorgu, Senne Lammens and Benjamin Sesko.

Recent reports have suggested that United have set their sights on Juventus starlet Kenan Yildiz as a possible target to further upgrade their attack.

A spectacular rise at Juventus

Yildiz spent a chunk of his formative years at Bayern Munich before moving to Juventus in 2022. He broke into the senior side a year later and was outstanding last season.

The Turkey international registered 12 goals and nine assists from 52 games in all competitions, cementing his position as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

The 20 year old’s versatility is an added asset; although he prefers the left wing, Yildez is comfortable playing across the frontline, as well as in the attacking midfield position.

This season, the youngster has registered two goals and four assists from eight games in all competitions. The Turkey international’s performances have already earned him admirers across the continent, but it now appears that United have stepped up their efforts to secure his signature.

United ready to break the bank

According to journalist Mark Brus, writing for the Daily Briefing, United have made Yildiz a priority target for 2026.

Chelsea are also in the race, but the Red Devils could be willing to offer €90m to pip them to the signing.

“Manchester United are making Yildiz their big priority for summer 2026. The current feeling is that they’re ready to go higher than Chelsea and Arsenal, maybe as high as €90m,” wrote Brus.

Yildiz is under contract with the Old Lady until 2029, so prising him away from Turin won’t be easy. The report adds that Juventus are already planning to tie him down to a new deal, while the player has displayed no desire to leave the club either.

Competition from Chelsea will also be a cause for concern for INEOS, especially since the Blues have developed a knack for picking up emerging talents from across the planet.

However, the Blues have an abundance of attacking talents at their disposal, so Yildiz could struggle for game time at Stamford Bridge. A move to Old Trafford could provide an easier route to first team football for the youngster. He could even turn out to be Bruno Fernandes’ successor for United.

