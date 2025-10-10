Joshua Zirkzee: Italian giants join Everton and West Ham in race for elite Man United forward



Joshua Zirkzee’s future at Manchester United looks bleak. But how did we get here?

After Rasmus Hojlund endured a hot-and-cold maiden season at United, the club opted to part with £36.5 million to bring in Zirkzee during the summer of 2024.

Fresh off a brilliant campaign with Bologna, firing the Italian side into Champions League football, expectations around his arrival were high.

Many believed his technical ability, which allowed him not only to score but also to create for teammates with sharp link-up play, could revolutionise United’s attacking setup.

Initially, it did not. The Premier League’s high intensity saw the Dutch striker initially struggle.

But slowly and surely, Zirkzee grew into this United side. While he did not score the volume of goals expected of a United striker, his ability on the ball unlocked a new edge to United’s attacking play that few had anticipated.

As a hybrid forward, a cross between a playmaker and a No.9, Zirkzee showed glimpses of brilliance last season.

Unfortunately for him, injury struck just as he seemed to find his footing at Old Trafford, ruling him out of several matches towards the end of the campaign.

Yet his brilliant resurgence in the second half of last season saw United pull out all the stops to ensure he featured in the Europa League final.

All in all, Zirkzee’s debut season in M16 was not the most eye-catching, but it was promising.

United’s decision to fend off interest in him from other clubs was a clear vote of confidence in his ability.

Most United fans were eager to see how high he could climb this season.

Zirkzee frustrations

For the Zirkzee bandwagon, however, 2025/26 has been a frustrating ride.

He has been afforded just 86 minutes of football in a season where United have already played over 900.

Some argue he should keep putting in the hard yards and hope to win over Ruben Amorim.

World Cup hopes

However, reports suggest Zirkzee is convinced the best move is to quit United in January as he looks to secure a spot in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad.

Everton and West Ham United have emerged as potential destinations, but just as the race looked like a two-horse race for the ex-Bayern Munich star, a third force has entered the frame.

Three-horse race

From Italy, AS Roma have also set their sights on Zirkzee.

“Everton and AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin held a meeting at the Italian club’s training ground yesterday,” says Siamo La Roma, citing La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“During that, Roma’s approach in the transfer market was discussed. Zirkzee’s name was mentioned prominently.

“The versatile attacker is of interest to the Giallorossi, who want to sign him on loan in January.”

With Roma entering the scene, the race for Zirkzee’s signature has undoubtedly stiffened.

INEOS may soon face mounting pressure from clubs enquiring about the forward, while also having to weigh the player’s desire to leave.

Keen not to upset Amorim, who does not want Zirkzee to leave, it will be interesting to see how United’s hierarchy navigates the situation.

Eyong links

Meanwhile, United have conducted scouting on Levante forward Etta Eyong.

The La Liga striker is enjoying a bright run of form, with five goals and three assists in eight games. His signing is the perfect response to a potential Zirkzee departure.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

