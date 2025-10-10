Home » Ronald Araujo: Manchester United make move for Barcelona defender

by Vishal Singh
Marcus Rashford’s loan move to Spain has intensified Manchester United faithful’s interest in Barcelona, especially as the Englishman has had a tremendous start to life at Camp Nou.

It seems the United hierarchy are also paying special attention to the situation at Barca, as the Premier League giants have been credited with interest in multiple Blaugrana stars in recent days.

Early this month, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United have approached the La Liga outfit over a possible deal for veteran goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen. The Premier League giants are also thought to be open to spending big on in-form winger Raphinha. 

Now, a report in Spain suggests United have set their sights on another Barcelona player.

Manchester United interested in Araujo

According to E-Noticies (as relayed by TEAMtalk), United have “enquired” about Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan, known for his athleticism and strength in duels, only signed a new contract until 2031 at Barcelona in January. 

However, the 26-year-old is not viewed as a guaranteed starter under Hansi Flick, opening doors for suitors to test the Catalan side’s resolve. It is claimed the club’s sporting director Deco is ready to sell Araujo in January. 

Juventus are believed to be his biggest suitors, but United and Bayern Munich have also reportedly “enquired about his situation.” It is understood Barcelona are prepared to sell Araujo for €45m.

The Uruguay international, who has been previously compared to Virgil van Dijk due to his physical attributes, is still seen as an important player at the club and his departure would be a “surprise”. However, Deco is open to taking bold decisions amid the club’s financial predicament.

United in talks with Maguire’s representatives

United, meanwhile, are working on keeping hold of their experienced centre-back, Harry Maguire.

Maguire has attracted interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, having entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

However, Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the Mancunians are in talks with the Englishman over a new deal.

Featured image Fran Santiago via Getty Images

