Lisandro Martinez eyeing this game for his return to action



Given Manchester United’s tough start to the new season, Ruben Amorim would have loved for Lisandro Martinez to be available.

Apart from his defensive ability, the Argentine’s leadership has been badly missed since last season, when the ex-Ajax star suffered an ACL injury against Crystal Palace.

He was expected to be out for much longer, but has made a miraculous comeback, and as per The Daily Mail, he has also rejoined first-team training.

The World Cup winner is eyeing the Premier League games against Brighton and Hove Albion (October 25) and Nottingham Forest (November 1) for his return.

Lisandro Martinez set for return

Unfortunately, the Liverpool game is going to come too soon for the left-footed centre-back, who has put in a lot of physical work to get to this point.

“Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is targeting a return to first team action before the end of this month.

“The combative Argentina international has been on the sidelines since tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee against Crystal Palace in February. He underwent surgery in London soon after but the club has adopted a cautious approach with his rehabilitation.

“However, a scan last week showed that his knee is in good condition and he is stepping up to full training with the first team this week. There is optimism because of the patient approach, and the physical work Martinez has put in on his personal training programme that the 27-year-old can soon be in contention for a return to action.

Date set

“How he shapes in training will determine what schedule United and Ruben Amorim put on the World Cup winner but he is eyeing the fixtures with Brighton and Nottingham Forest as targets for his return.

“United insiders say he has often cut a frustrated figure with his determination to return to first team action during another difficult period for under pressure coach Ruben Amorim. However, they want to ensure he comes back fully prepared for a busy part of the season.”

Without the Argentina international, Amorim has been forced to play Luke Shaw in the back three. It will be interesting to see where Amorim utilises Lisandro Martinez once he returns.

There have been murmurs that he could be shunted out to the middle of the park, where Amorim clearly lacks quality. Time will tell what plans the head coach has up his sleeve.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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