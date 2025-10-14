Jobe Bellingham: Man United face Premier League competition in race for Dortmund midfielder



Jobe Bellingham has not enjoyed the brightest of starts to his Borussia Dortmund career.

After helping Sunderland clinch Premier League promotion, the midfielder joined Dortmund in a record £32 million deal.

Initially, the 20-year-old dazzled, playing a key role in the German side’s run at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Game time frustrations

But over time, Bellingham has slipped down the pecking order under Dortmund boss Niko Kovac.

Despite early expectations that he would become a central figure, he has yet to establish himself. Kovac has opted to use Bellingham more as a squad player than a key man.

That shift has left both the midfielder and his father, Mark Bellingham, frustrated and concerned; this was not how things were meant to unfold.

While The Peoples Person relayed reports that United were closely monitoring the situation, ready to pounce in the winter window if the opportunity arose, a fresh twist has emerged.

Premier League transfer battle

“Established Premier League sides are already positioning themselves for a move should Bellingham remain a luxury bench option under coach Niko Kovac. The clubs in question? Manchester United and Crystal Palace,” reports Bild.

With battle lines now drawn, the German publication highlighted the obvious:

“Dortmund’s marquee is said to be ‘increasingly frustrated with his limited playing time.’ Despite being under contract until 2030, a January exit is reportedly no longer off the table.”

Amorim-driven interest

On United’s motivation to push the deal through, Bild adds:

“Amorim is a fan of the ‘Mini-Bellingham,’ believing his physicality and playing style would suit his system perfectly.”

United’s midfield rebuild

United’s failure to reinforce their midfield last summer continues to haunt them. Their engine room is not where it needs to be.

INEOS’ mission for 2026 is clear: go all out and assemble a dream midfield for Amorim.

Obvious targets

It is already clear which midfielders the Portuguese tactician has earmarked, with Bellingham emerging as one of his dream picks. Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton round out the list of his top targets.

While United still need to fend off Palace to secure his signature, which their fans will expect them to, they must also convince Dortmund to sanction the sale.

Reports suggest the German club could dig in and resist any approach for Bellingham, whose contract at Signal Iduna Park runs until 2030.

Feature image Dean Mouhtaropoulos via Getty Images

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