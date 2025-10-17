Man United’s pursuit of Morten Hjulmand tied to Ruben Amorim’s future

Ruben Amorim wanted Manchester United to sign a new midfielder in the summer, and it is easy to see why. The Red Devils have significantly improved their attack before the start of the 2025/26 campaign but continue to struggle to control games.

The Portuguese head coach’s current midfield, featuring Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, has yet to impress. With both players on the wrong side of 30, it is crucial that the Red Devils lay down succession plans.

While their efforts didn’t materialise over the summer, there is a belief that the Premier League giants will revisit the position in January.

Recent reports have even suggested that United have identified Sporting midfielder Morten Hjulmand as a target for the job.

Was a target this summer

Hjulmand was reportedly on Amorim’s agenda over the summer as well, but after pursuing Carlos Baleba for much of the transfer window, the Red Devils ended up signing neither.

Nevertheless, the English giants are ready to make amends at the turn of the year.

Amorim knows all about the Danish midfielder, having taken him to Sporting from Lecce in 2023. The 26 year old registered 65 appearances under the Portuguese at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, scoring six goals and five assists and thriving in the defensive midfield role.

United are now hoping that a reunion at the Theatre of Dreams this winter can help turn the club’s fortunes around.

Amorim key to the move

However, according to acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, United’s move for Hjulmand will depend heavily on Ruben Amorim’s future at the club.

Speaking to Tipsbladet, Di Marzio said: “In relation to United, it is about whether Amorim is fired or not. Amorim loves him and Juventus is also interested in him. This summer, Juventus could not spend €50-60m on his position because they needed strikers.”

Ruben Amorim has managed just 19 wins in his first 50 games in charge of the Red Devils, and his position remains delicate after a poor start to the new campaign.

While Sir Jim Ratcliffe has recently indicated that the club is prepared to back the Portuguese, his future at the Theatre of Dreams is far from certain.

Meanwhile, Hjulmand could be an upgrade on Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro at the club. He possesses all the attributes to complement Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park, and could prove to be the missing link in Amorim’s midfield.

However, it is unclear whether United’s pursuit of Hjulmand will have a bearing on their plans to return for Carlos Baleba in 2026.

Featured image Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Images

