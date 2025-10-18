Academy Match Report: Nottingham Forest u18s 2-1 Man United u18s



Manchester United u18s returned from the international break with a trip away to Nottingham Forest.

First half

Forest almost took an early lead through Riko Robinson when he shot narrowly wide of the left post.

It was an even affair though with both sides trading blows.

United’s free kick specialist Jim Thwaites had the keeper scrambling from two set piece opportunities but couldn’t keep his efforts on target.

Fred Heath came up big for United with a pair of good saves to deny Kalum Thompson.

Heath couldn’t do anything though as Fuad Smith gave the home side a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute from a lightning counter attack down the left wing.

Second half

United trailed at the break but brought it back level just four minutes after the restart.

JJ Gabriel’s tricky feet earned United a free kick on the left wing for Thwaites to deliver into the box.

Godwill Kukonki towered above everyone in the box to finish with a glancing header into the bottom right corner.

Unfortunately, Forest restored their lead four minutes later.

Jayden Ngwashi did well to block a powerful shot initially but it left him on the ground which Forest exposed by finding the free space for Isaac Davies to score.

United fought for an equaliser until the death but Gabriel and Junior Brown were both denied by the keeper to earn Forest the three points.

Darren Fletcher reflected on the match saying “they took two of their opportunities and we didn’t; ours came from a wide free-kick and was a lovely cross from Jimmy and a very good header, but we’d have liked to create more good moments. The lads showed good spirit and effort, we just couldn’t quite get over the line despite some good moves late on.”

Match facts

United: Heath; Overy, Ngwashi (McEvoy 64), Kukonki, Watson (Plunkett 64); Thwaites (c), Shah (McCormack 64); Brown, Bailey, Gabriel, Lusale (E. Fletcher 74)

Subs: Z. Watson

Goals: Smith 35, Davies 53 | Kukonki 49

Feature image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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