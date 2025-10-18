James Garner: Everton respond to United’s interest in former wonderkid



Manchester United’s midfield deficiencies have been exploited by all opposition teams this season.

Ruben Amorim knew this was a possibility, hence he asked INEOS to sign Carlos Baleba. However, Brighton and Hove Albion’s valuation meant a move never materialised.

The Cameroonian is likely to be a target again in January, while Adam Wharton is another name on the club’s radar. Both are expected to cost a hefty sum, irrespective of when a deal can be agreed.

The Red Devils have identified a low-cost alternative, a player the fans will know very well. James Garner, who came up through the ranks at Carrington, has exploded since his move to Everton.

Former manager Erik ten Hag decided to let the 24-year-old go in his debut campaign, and the Englishman has gone from strength to strength since his move to Merseyside.

James Garner has shone since Everton move

So much so that the 20-time English league champions are keeping tabs on his situation at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The defensive midfielder’s current deal expires next summer, and the possibility of re-signing their former prodigy on a free could be too good of an opportunity to let go.

However, as per TBR Football, the Toffees are keen to agree a contract extension with the England U21 international to avoid losing him on a free.

The player is happy in Liverpool and is enjoying his football under David Moyes and Everton are confident that the midfielder will put pen to paper on a new long-term deal.

Interestingly, apart from the Old Trafford side, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Brighton, Brentford, and Nottingham Forest are all eyeing him.

“TBR Football understands that Everton are working hard to tie down James Garner to a new long-term contract. Everton sources have confirmed to TBR Football that they are confident a new deal will be finalised.

“Among the clubs keeping close tabs on him are Tottenham, Aston Villa, Brighton, Brentford, and his former clubs Nottingham Forest and Manchester United. There is also interest from Italy and Germany.

New contract offer being readied

“James Garner is happy at Everton, he has thoroughly enjoyed playing for David Moyes since coming into the club. Garner is a big part of Moyes’s plans and he has made it clear his desire to keep him. Everton are confident that this will happen.

“But his people are aware of interest in him, and why wouldn’t there be? A great age, good experience and versatile, but Everton are more than hopeful he sees his future at the Hill Dickinson.”

James Garner brings a lot of energy to the middle of the park, while his vision and ability to score from range would have come in quite handy for United.

However, he is yet another Ten Hag mistake that will continue to haunt the club. As things stand, a return to Manchester looks unlikely.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social