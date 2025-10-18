Joshua Zirkzee: Real Betis eyeing January loan for Man United ace

Joshua Zirkzee’s career has stagnated since his move to Manchester United in the summer of 2024. Once considered one of Europe’s most promising young footballers, the Dutchman has seen his stock plummet following a poor spell with the Premier League giants.

From scoring on his debut for United to being booed by a section of the Old Trafford crowd, Zirkzee has experienced mixed emotions during his time with the club.

The 24 year old has managed only seven goals from 53 appearances for United to date and has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Benjamin Sesko this summer.

The situation has fuelled speculation over Zirkzee’s future and he has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in January.

Yet to start a game this season

Despite United’s goalscoring troubles, Zirkzee has yet to start a game under Ruben Amorim this season.

The Portuguese head coach has so far preferred Sesko over the Dutchman, and the Slovenian has gone from strength to strength of late, scoring twice in his last four starts.

Zirkzee, meanwhile, is yet to register a goal or an assist from four appearances this season, all of which have come off the bench. The player has managed just 70 minutes of action in the Premier League so far.

Recent reports suggest that AS Roma and Como are eyeing the Dutchman, while Premier League clubs are in the race as well.

It now appears that the player may also have the option of moving to LaLiga at the turn of the year.

Real Betis want Zirkzee

According to Fichajes, Real Betis are considering a move for Zirkzee in January 2026. The report adds that the LaLiga club are ready to take a leaf out of their pursuit of Antony in order to secure the Dutchman’s signature.

The Brazilian initially joined the Andalusian club on loan in January this year and was outstanding in Spain. His performances ultimately paved the way for a permanent move in the summer.

Betis are planning attacking reinforcements in January and are eyeing a loan deal for Zirkzee. They have already held preliminary talks with the player’s entourage and plan to leverage their contacts with the United board to get a deal done.

The LaLiga club are likely to propose a loan deal without a purchase obligation, with both clubs sharing the player’s wages, similar to the arrangement agreed for Antony in January this year.

Zirkzee could be open to the move, as it would help him gain valuable first-team minutes and improve his chances of featuring for the Oranje at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Red Devils could be tempted by the proposed deal, provided they retain some control over the player’s future.

However, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad’s involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations could leave the Premier League giants short of attacking options in December and January. United may therefore be sceptical about letting Zirkzee leave, especially depending on Mbeumo and Amad’s fitness following the tournament.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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