Mason Greenwood: Manchester United considering outlandish transfer

Manchester United are planning to make a controversial signing to take Ruben Amorim’s project to the next level.

The Red Devils’ convincing 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield should help Amorim bank plenty of credit amid question marks over his future at Old Trafford.

Despite United’s underwhelming start to the new campaign, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and company have remained firm on their stance that Amorim will be afforded a considerable time to implement his ideas.

Ineos has also heavily backed Amorim in the transfer market, spending nearly £250m on new signings. Now, a report in Spain suggests the club’s hierarchy are considering handing their head coach a marquee attacker whose arrival would definitely divide opinion among supporters.

Manchester United willing to make an ambitious move

According to Fichajes, United are prepared to spend around €100m (£86.8m) on Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood graduated from the club’s famed academy in 2018 and instantly established himself as one of the side’s most important players, impressing many with his ball-striking and two-footedness.

However, United parted ways with the Englishman in 2024 due to off-field allegations. Olympique de Marseille agreed to sign Greenwood in a deal worth up to £26m.

The Premier League giants included a 50 per cent sell-on clause in his move to the south of France, and his next transfer could earn them a significant amount.

The Spanish outlet, however, claim United are not satisfied with that arrangement. Instead, they now want to “rectify the situation” and sign their former talent. Marseille intend to keep hold of their talisman, but a €100m offer could reportedly change the equation.

Greenwood’s goals unlikely to change the mood in Manchester

The 24-year-old hit the ground running in France, finishing last season as the joint top scorer alongside Ousmane Dembele with 21 goals.

This season he looks even more clinical in the final third, having been directly involved in 11 goals in 10 appearances in all competitions.

Over the weekend, Greenwood scored four goals in Marseille’s 6-2 win over Le Havre, helping Roberto De Zerbi’s men leapfrog PSG at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Having said that, United are blessed with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo on the right flank. As such, a new €100m right-sided forward signing would make little sense, both tactically and financially.

More importantly, figures at United are very unlikely to risk public and private backlash by making a move for Greenwood, considering the circumstances that forced them to push him away in the first place. Accordingly, it is advised to take the claim with a pinch of salt.

Featured image Juan Manuel Serrano Arce via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social