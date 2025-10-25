Bruno Fernandes could be leaving soon as release clause details emerge



One player Manchester United cannot do without is Bruno Fernandes, and that was clearly on show during last week’s famous Anfield triumph.

Despite having a quiet second half, he came up with a breathtaking first-time cross that was met by Harry Maguire for the winner.

Not many players can pull off that technique flawlessly, but the club captain is not just an ordinary player, he is truly world-class.

INEOS will be delighted that the 31-year-old stayed at Old Trafford despite Al-Hilal’s mega summer offer and interest from Al-Nassr.

Bruno Fernandes remains United’s best player

But the danger is not over yet, with BBC Sport‘s Simon Stone revealing that the midfield maestro’s current deal has a release clause worth €65 million which can be triggered by clubs outside England.

A move to the cash-rich Saudi Pro League is not on the ex-Sporting CP star’s mind but another European journey could be on the cards. “Fernandes knows the rumours about his future won’t go away,” the journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Fernandes knows the rumours about his future won't go away. Sources close to him have previously told BBC Sport he has no wish to move to Saudi Arabia next summer either, with major European clubs outside the Premier League holding more interest. It is understood Fernandes'… https://t.co/0tI6xZAROK — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 24, 2025

“Sources close to him have previously told BBC Sport he has no wish to move to Saudi Arabia next summer either, with major European clubs outside the Premier League holding more interest.

“It is understood Fernandes’ contract – which expires in 2027 with the option of an additional year – includes a clause that would allow him to join a club outside England for £56.68m (€65m) provided it is triggered early enough.”

Low Release clause

This explains the recent links with Bayern Munich. As of now, Bruno Fernandes is fully focussed on staying at the Theatre of Dreams until next year’s World Cup. But what happens after that is anybody’s guess at the moment.

Hopefully, the Red Devils can qualify for the Champions League next season, which will ensure the United No.8 has no desire to leave Manchester.

The fact that he is playing in an unfamiliar deeper role is certainly allowing exit rumours to flourish, but as long as the team wins, Bruno Fernandes is unlikely to complain.

INEOS might be more open to the idea of a summer sale, considering the money they can raise and the fact that Kobbie Mainoo is champing at the bit to make an impact for the first team more regularly.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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