Home » Casemiro rolls back the years with standout display in Man United’s 4-2 win vs. Brighton

Casemiro rolls back the years with standout display in Man United’s 4-2 win vs. Brighton

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Casemiro


Manchester United midfielder Casemiro delivered a throwback masterclass, helping his side to a 4-2 win against Brighton and Hove Albion.

United beat Brighton

Brighton started as the slightly better side at Old Trafford, but it was United who broke the deadlock. Matheus Cunha got on the end of a Casemiro pass and produced an outstanding finish into the bottom corner. It was Cunha’s first goal for United.

Casemiro doubled United’s lead not too long after, although he was aided by a huge slice of luck. His shot deflected off a Brighton player before rolling into the back of the net, with Bart Vebruggen well and truly beaten.

Bryan Mbeumo extended the lead to 3-0 on the hour with a brilliant left-footed strike, and United appeared to be cruising. However, Brighton hit back with two goals to spark a potential comeback.

Danny Welbeck scored a sumptuous free-kick before Charalampos Kostoulas headed home from a corner.

But, United had the last laugh, with Mbeumo smashing the ball into the roof of the net in the 97th minute of proceedings.

The result has seen the Red Devils move up to fourth place in the Premier League table, just three points adrift of table leaders Arsenal. The Gunners have a game in hand.

Casemiro’s performance

Beyond his goal and assist, Casemiro was outstanding and his performance rightly earned him a standing ovation at Old Trafford when he was substituted.

He successfully found his teammates with 25 of the 32 passes he attempted (78% individual pass accuracy). 15 of his passes were delivered into the opposition half.

Casemiro also connected with two of the four long balls he pinged. The Brazilian touched the ball 48 times.

He was brilliant defensively, contributing one tackle and twice as many interceptions. He also made one clearance and blocked one shot.

Casemiro made five recoveries and won four of the six ground duels he delved into.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

United are back in action next Saturday when they make their way to the City Ground to take on Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest.

Featured image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Gary Neville identifies Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo...

United overpower bogey side despite poor refereeing calls...

Bryan Mbeumo’s finishing was flawless in 4-2 victory...

Match Report: Manchester United 4-2 Brighton & Hove...

Man United vs Brighton: Four things we learnt...

Manchester United 4-2 Brighton and Hove Albion

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.