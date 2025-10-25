Casemiro rolls back the years with standout display in Man United’s 4-2 win vs. Brighton



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro delivered a throwback masterclass, helping his side to a 4-2 win against Brighton and Hove Albion.

United beat Brighton

Brighton started as the slightly better side at Old Trafford, but it was United who broke the deadlock. Matheus Cunha got on the end of a Casemiro pass and produced an outstanding finish into the bottom corner. It was Cunha’s first goal for United.

Casemiro doubled United’s lead not too long after, although he was aided by a huge slice of luck. His shot deflected off a Brighton player before rolling into the back of the net, with Bart Vebruggen well and truly beaten.

Bryan Mbeumo extended the lead to 3-0 on the hour with a brilliant left-footed strike, and United appeared to be cruising. However, Brighton hit back with two goals to spark a potential comeback.

Danny Welbeck scored a sumptuous free-kick before Charalampos Kostoulas headed home from a corner.

But, United had the last laugh, with Mbeumo smashing the ball into the roof of the net in the 97th minute of proceedings.

The result has seen the Red Devils move up to fourth place in the Premier League table, just three points adrift of table leaders Arsenal. The Gunners have a game in hand.

Casemiro’s performance

Beyond his goal and assist, Casemiro was outstanding and his performance rightly earned him a standing ovation at Old Trafford when he was substituted.

He successfully found his teammates with 25 of the 32 passes he attempted (78% individual pass accuracy). 15 of his passes were delivered into the opposition half.

Casemiro also connected with two of the four long balls he pinged. The Brazilian touched the ball 48 times.

He was brilliant defensively, contributing one tackle and twice as many interceptions. He also made one clearance and blocked one shot.

Casemiro made five recoveries and won four of the six ground duels he delved into.

United are back in action next Saturday when they make their way to the City Ground to take on Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest.

