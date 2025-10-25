Confirmed Man United XI vs Brighton and Hove Albion: Leny Yoro, Benjamin Sesko return



Ruben Amorim has announced his starting XI for today’s Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Defence

Senne Lammens continues in goal.

The back three comprises Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw.

Ruben Amorim said at the pre-match press conference that Harry Maguire had picked up a knock, which explains his absence after Sunday’s heroics at Liverpool. He is not on the bench.

Lisandro Martinez is still recovering from knee surgery. He is back in individual training but will not feature for a few weeks.

Amad is at right wing back and Diogo Dalot is at left wing back.

Patrick Dorgu continues to battle for his place from the bench, with Amorim’s preference for his countryman shining strongly.

Midfield and attack

Bruno Fernandes continues in midfield in what will be his 300th game for the club. He will be partnered by Casemiro.

Up front, Mason Mount drops back to the bench and Benjamin Sesko comes back in. This may be tactical but it may also be because Mount also picked up a knock in the week.

Bryan Mbeumo continues on the right of the attack and Matheus Cunha on the left.

Substitutes

There is a rare sighting of Tyrell Malacia among the subs.

The full bench is: Altay Bayindir, Ayden Heaven, Noussair Mazraoui, Malacia, Dorgu, Manu Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Mount, Josh Zirkzee.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 5.30pm.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

