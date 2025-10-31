Jadon Sancho must work harder, Emile Heskey warns

Jadon Sancho’s career appears to be in jeopardy, with Manchester United looking for a way to get him off their books.

Last month, The Peoples Person relayed that Man United are looking to get rid of Sancho, with the player seemingly left with no avenue from which to return to Ruben Amorim’s team.

His loan spell at Aston Villa has been turbulent to say the least, with the English winger showing signs of promise while also underperforming on numerous occasions.

Following a recent embarrassing situation, former Aston Villa striker Emile Heskey has decided to gift Sancho some valuable career advice so that he can attempt to right the ship before it’s too late.

A premature substitution

During his Europa League performance against Go Ahead Eagles, Sancho showed signs of promise, thereby giving a sliver of hope that he could convince Villa to sign him permanently.

Unfortunately, the joy was short-lived.

During Villa’s subsequent win over Manchester City, Sancho was subbed on to replace Emiliano Buendía after 29 minutes, only to be taken off himself in the second half.

Villa boss Unai Emery claimed that the plan was always to take off Sancho and that it wasn’t due to a poor performance. Still, this indicates that the United loanee does not form a critical part of Emery’s plans, putting his future in doubt.

Heskey has decided that the time has come for an honest intervention.

Heskey’s advice for Sancho

“It’s a tough time for the lad, but he’s only young. He’s only 25, so the reality is that he can get his career back on track, but he really needs to figure out what he wants from his career,” Heskey explained (10bet Casino via Birmingham Live).

“He needs to start knuckling down and playing regular, consistent football,” Heskey insisted. “We’ve seen little glimpses of it, but we aren’t seeing enough of it. Unless you play regularly, it’s hard to get that fitness up to where it needs to be.”

“Jadon needs to get sharper and work hard, because technically he’s as good as anyone. He’s probably technically better than all the other Villa players, but everyone else is ahead of him because they are delivering on the pitch while he isn’t,” the retired striker explained, pulling no punches in his brutal assessment of Sancho’s work ethic.

“That’s sad to see, given the heights he was at. He was flying at Dortmund, moved to United, was in the England team,” Heskey recalled. “Really at the top of the game, with the best platform. Now he’s down here, but the fascinating thing is he can still build himself back up.”

The retired striker then recalled how he struggled at Liverpool and made sure to rebuild until such time that he represented England at the World Cup. He added that he reckons that Sancho could earn a transfer back to Borussia Dortmund, explaining: “Jadon has a great rapport with Dortmund in the Bundesliga, so that is an avenue he could go down.”

Ultimately, Heskey’s words are a tough but honest assessment of where Sancho has fallen short. As for United, it seems that parting with Sancho will be for the best.

Featured image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

