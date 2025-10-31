Joshua Zirkzee: What Man United striker is doing to secure January move and keep World Cup dream alive



Joshua Zirkzee is determined to earn a place in the Netherlands World Cup squad.

However, competition for attacking spots under Ronald Koeman is fierce.

To break into the Dutch national team, Zirkzee must outperform the likes of Wout Weghorst, Emanuel Emegha, Mexx Meerdink, Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen, Justin Kluivert and Cody Gakpo.

During the last international break, it emerged that AZ Alkmaar’s Meerdink was preferred over him.

World Cup hope

With limited minutes and being reduced to cameo appearances, it is no surprise others are being favoured, and Zirkzee is well aware of that.

It is why he is now thought to be pushing for a loan move away from Manchester United this winter, in a bid to revive his World Cup hopes.

Of course, he could continue working hard at Carrington and wait for his chance to come.

However, with Benjamin Sesko looking the real deal, Mason Mount impressing as a false No. 9, and Matheus Cunha also capable of leading the line, Zirkzee may still struggle to secure meaningful game time at United.

Jacobs’ Zirkzee bombshell

Something has to give. Zirkzee needs regular football to showcase his talent and prove his worth if he is to earn a recall to the Dutch national team.

And Ben Jacobs has now shed light on what the Erik ten Hag signing is now doing to keep his World Cup dream alive.

“Joshua Zirkzee is actively exploring January options to leave Manchester United,” Jacobs reports on talkSPORT.

He adds: “Zirkzee is understood to be open to staying in the Premier League.”

However, the transfer insider admits: “Zirkzee is yet to hold formal talks with United over his future, but that’s expected to change in November.”

Still, United’s stance on a potential winter exit is already becoming clear. As Jacobs further notes: “Amorim still values the Dutch forward as a squad player, believing he offers different attributes to other attackers and is capable of defending from the front.”

Clearly, the next few months will be pivotal for the Dutch striker.

Whether he gets his wish to leave remains to be seen, with West Ham United among the serious suitors actively pursuing a move to sign him.

Mbeumo, Amad replacement

That said, there are claims Amorim plans to hand Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo key roles once Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo depart for AFCON in late December and early January.

If those chances do come, and Zirkzee grabs them, his technical quality and unique influence in the final third could earn him a regular spot in Amorim’s line-up.

If that happens, both he and his United head coach might get what they want: Zirkzee staying put and still earning his World Cup spot.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

