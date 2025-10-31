Patrick Dorgu could be Amorim’s new Nuno Mendes 2.0



The first thing Ruben Amorim did after taking over as Manchester United’s new head coach was to address the lack of wingbacks in the squad.

In came Patrick Dorgu in January, with the Dane playing in that position for Lecce in Serie A. Even though the team struggled last term, the 21-year-old enjoyed a decent start to life in Manchester.

The Denmark international has started five Premier League games this term, but has not been part of the starting XI in the last three outings.

The Portuguese tactician is working with the left-footed defender in training to turn him into “Nuno Mendes 2.0” as per The Sun, with Amorim believing United’s No.13 has the talent to emulate the Champions League winner.

Amorim has high hopes for Patrick Dorgu

The Paris Saint-Germain had come up through the ranks at Sporting CP and had excelled under Amorim before embarking on his Parisian adventure.

The United boss has asked Dorgu to study videos of his former protege to try and understand the art of when to attack, and when to defend.

“Ruben Amorim has been telling Patrick Dorgu to start learning from the very best. The Manchester United boss watched Portuguese Nuno Mendes come through the ranks at Sporting Lisbon before starring for Paris Saint-Germain and winning the Champions League last term.

“And SunSport understands Amorim has ordered the flying Danish wing-back to watch videos of Mendes to help improve his game. A source close to the Old Trafford chief says Drogu, 20, is even called Nuno Mendes 2.0 by the coaching staff.

“Amorim has remained in contact with PSG ace Mendes and considers him the best left back in the world.”

Perfect plan to bring out the best in him

An insider told the publication, “Dorgu has had some ups and downs this season, but Amorim is fully behind him. He believes Dorgu’s athleticism, skillset and mentality can make him United’s left back for the next ten years.

“The goal is to make him more decisive in attack — more assists, more goals, more involvement in second balls — like what Amad gives them on the opposite flank.

“Amorim is obsessed with helping Dorgu reach that level as quickly as possible. He genuinely sees him as the next Nuno Mendes.”

Patrick Dorgu has the athleticism and stamina to match, but he looks raw and needs more polishing. United fans will be excited if this actually comes to fruition thanks to Amorim’s guidance.

