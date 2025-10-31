Ruben Amorim up for PL Manager of the Month award



Things seemed to be unravelling fast for Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim following a chastening start to the new season.

Exiting the Carabao Cup at the hands of Grimsby Town, losing against Manchester City, and Brentford meant critics and pundits were baying for his blood.

However, INEOS resisted making a knee-jerk reaction and instead offered the Portuguese tactician their support.

Following those words of encouragement, the club enjoyed a stunning turnaround, culminating in a brilliant away win at Anfield.

Ruben Amorim: impressive October

What an October the Red Devils enjoyed with three wins out of three, with only two other teams matching the feat.

October run of form: United vs Arsenal vs Villa vs Bournemouth

Manchester United Arsenal Aston Villa Bournemouth Sunderland (H) 2-0 West Ham (H) 2-0 Burnley (H) 2-1 Fulham (H) 3-1 Liverpool (A) 1-2 Fulham (A) 0-1 Tottenham (A) 1-2 Crystal Palace (A) 3-3 Brighton (H) 4-2 Crystal Palace (H) 1-0 Manchester City (H) 1-0 Forest (H) 2-0

The 20-time English league champions started off with a brilliant home win against high-flying Sunderland, in a game where Senne Lammens made his debut and also kept a clean sheet.

Then came the blockbuster contest against Liverpool where many predicted United to get steamrolled. Instead, the team ended their Anfield jinx while notching back-to-back league wins for the first time under Amorim.

With confidence at an all-time high, United overpowered Brighton 4-2 at Old Trafford and are now just two points off second place.

Up for PL award

As a result of the impressive form, Amorim has now been named in Premier League’s Manager of the Month shortlist for October.

Apart from the United head coach, Mikel Arteta, Unai Emery and Andoni Iraola have also been nominated for the prize.

Arsenal and Aston Villa also won all three of their games, while Bournemouth won two and drew one to remain unbeaten.

Fans can vote for Ruben Amorim here. Hopefully, he can lift this accolade while the team can continue their winning run this Saturday when they face Nottingham Forest.

