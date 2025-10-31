Senne Lammens: Manchester United transfer has been “perfect”

Senne Lammens believes his start to life with Manchester United has “ended up being perfect” with the Belgian goalkeeper continuing to shine between the sticks for his new club.

A bargain deal – but only in England

The Red Devils signed Lammens, 23, from Royal Antwerp on a frantic final day of the summer transfer window.

The deal is worth an initial £18.1 million with add-ons – a modest amount by the Premier League’s standards, but one the goalkeeper describes as “huge” within the Jupiler Pro League, Belgium’s top division.

“I know that in England, there is a lot more talk about football than in our country – and they only paid €20 million for me, you know,” Lammens observes in an interview with Nieuwsblad (relayed by the Daily Mail).

“In Belgium, that’s a huge amount of money, but here it’s not a ‘wow’ figure, which made people unsure whether I was truly a first-choice goalkeeper or more of a future option. That’s why it was so important to make a good impression in my first match.

“Ultimately, every transfer carries risk. A lot of people thought that way, and I also thought so for a moment. But I saw this just as the perfect opportunity, because since the team hadn’t had a top season, I might get to play sooner.”

Lammens’ calm and intelligent approach in the interview, with the astute observation that United’s struggles would give him a chance to claim a stake in the team, is reflected in his style on the pitch. He even wittily remarks that he is a “nice change” for fans from previous goalkeepers at Old Trafford in recent years.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the Belgium U-21 international’s performances has been the sense of ease he has imbued the rest of the team with. It’s noticeable how much more confident the defenders have looked over the past three games after he replaced Bayindir, compared to the previous seven.

Ruben Amorim was intent on slowly introducing his new shot stopper to English football – with the home match against newly promoted Sunderland likely to have always been the fixture the Portuguese tactician had in mind.

Lammens’ selection has produced three wins on the bounce – Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion – suggesting this staggered introduction was wise.

It has, however, led to suggestions Amorim should have pulled the trigger on swapping out the erratic Bayindir for the steady hand of the Belgian earlier. But this is a hypothetical which cannot be proved.

It is equally valid to postulate that Lammens being drafted in for the away trip to Manchester City – an abject 3-0 loss – or Brentford – an embarrassing 3-1 defeat – would have made little difference to those results. In fact, it may have even destroyed the confidence of a new young signing, in a position of the pitch where confidence is paramount.

Lammens also reveals the physicality of English football, particularly at set-pieces, is something he has “never experienced before.” The 23-year-old even sought out advice from compatriots Thibaut Courtois and Matz Sels to prepare for it.

“We’ve talked about that switch to English football before, and they had warned me about it. What happens here on set-pieces, I have never experienced before. It is really war in the small back line. They hold you, they throw you down, they do all kinds of things, but the referees let play continue.

“It’s a day-and-night difference from Belgian football, where any minor contact is whistled. So you have to adapt and train for it every week, because all teams try to take advantage of it – we do too.”

This, again, points towards Amorim’s choice to be patient with Lammens as the correct one – and it’s a decision the goalkeeper himself supports.

A Perfect Start

“How things turned out ended up being perfect. The first few weeks were hard to adjust, but little by little I was able to settle in and then got my chance,” Lammans reveals.

“Three matches are not enough to dispel all doubts, right, so I try to continue this momentum even though I’m not really concerned with what others think of me.’

“I realise that I come across as boring to the outside world. But that’s exactly the kind of goalkeeper I want to be: someone who is steadfast and doesn’t get carried away by the highs and lows.”

However, the United squad have refused to be calm in praising their new teammate – both in private and in public. And it’s this recognition which Lammens describes as the “most beautiful” part of his new life at Old Trafford.

“[Their praise] is the most beautiful thing that has ever happened to me here. You are playing with men who have a lot of experience, with big names that you have admired yourself for years. That they then show that they believe in you really means something to me.

“I was a bit nervous, because I thought ‘the higher you play, the more everyone is focused on themselves’ but that is totally not the case here. Everyone immediately made me feel comfortable with Bruno Fernandes, our captain, leading the way.

“When you arrive here, your eyes really open wide. Especially if you suddenly find yourself between the posts at Old Trafford, one of the biggest stadiums in the world. This is a dream coming true. It’s almost unbelievable. The transfer was already crazy, but that I’m now firmly in goal, that’s something extra.”

The Theatre of Dreams has presented the 23-year-old the chance to help realise his own dream. But he’s also produced a dream start for his club, with Lammens’ arrival in the team coinciding with the best run of form they have produced under Amorim – and that is unlikely to simply be a coincidence.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social