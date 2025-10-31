What Chelsea make of Man United’s move for midfield sensation Andrey Santos



Bolstering Manchester United’s midfield is expected to be top of INEOS’ agenda in 2026.

Ideally, United should have pulled off a marquee midfield signing last summer, but they did not.

A move for top target Carlos Baleba failed to materialise after Brighton & Hove Albion made it clear the midfielder was not going anywhere.

Having missed out on their priority target, United opted against panic buying, shelving plans to bring in a midfielder.

While United’s midfield has looked decent at times, it has occasionally been exposed, highlighting the need for a more dynamic presence in the middle of the park.

Several top midfielders have since been linked with a 2026 Old Trafford switch.

Andrey Santos

One of those midfielders is Chelsea’s Andrey Santos.

Santos was also linked with a move to United last summer following his impressive loan spell at Strasbourg. There was talk of him being requested as part of the Alejandro Garnacho deal to Chelsea.

However, nothing came of those rumours, with the Samba star remaining at Chelsea.

At Stamford Bridge, the midfielder has struggled for minutes, with Moisés Caicedo enjoying his best run yet in a blue shirt and his partnership with Enzo Fernández continuing to flourish.

As a result, Santos has been forced into a backup role behind the duo, who are fast becoming undroppable in Enzo Maresca’s engine room.

Game time issues

His limited game time, just two starts in eight Premier League matches, has inevitably sparked interest from elsewhere.

And now, Pete O’Rourke has dropped an intriguing update on Football Insider regarding the South American’s future.

He reports: “The midfielder’s ‘problem’ at Chelsea is the presence of Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández, and United would be prepared to offer him increased playing time.”

While such an offer would surely turn the player’s head, especially as he dreams of making the Brazil World Cup squad, a move to United will not be straightforward.

Chelsea’s stance on a Santos exit

“Chelsea have no plans to lose the midfielder to a Premier League rival, and he remains very highly regarded among those in positions of power at Stamford Bridge,” O’Rourke adds, underlining just how complicated this potential deal could become.

Despite his limited game time, mainly restricted to cameo appearances, it is understandable that the Blues are keen to retain him. When given the chance, Santos has impressed.

Carabao brilliance

On Wednesday, he delivered a standout performance, scoring and assisting as 10-man Chelsea battled past Wolves to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Andrey Santos vs Wolves (Carabao round of 16)

Action Statistics Player Rating 8.6 Minutes Played 90 Goals 1 Assists 1 Total Shots 2 Expected Goals (xG) 0.21 xG on Target (xGOT) 0.36 Shots on Target 1 Shots off Target 1 Shots Inside the Box 1 Shots Outside the Box 1 Touches in Opposition Box 1 Successful Dribbles 1/2 (50%) Touches 85 Fouls Suffered 4 Accurate Passes 49/64 (77%) Big Chances Created 1 Expected Assists (xA) 0.02 Accurate Passes in Final Third 6/11 (55%) Accurate Long Passes 0/2 (0%) Duels 14 Aerial Duels Won 3/6 (50%) Ground Duels Won 7/8 (88%) Tackles Won 1/2 (50%)

There is no doubt United, under INEOS, have an eye for emerging talent, and Santos certainly fits the mould of a player who could have been a shrewd addition.

His tenacious tackling, sharp vision, progressive passing, and knack for making late runs into the box could have transformed United’s midfield.

However, with Chelsea’s firm stance, this transfer may never materialise, prompting United to potentially pivot towards their other midfield targets, such as Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson.

Stats courtesy of Flashscore

Feature image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social