Match Report: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Manchester United

Manchester United avoided a humiliating upset by coming away with a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Despite starting off the match strong, Man United struggled during the second half against a resolute home side.

Still, Ruben Amorim’s men did well to avoid a painful loss despite their under performance.

First half

Two minutes in, Bryan Mbeumo sprinted down the right, cutting the ball into the centre to Benjamin Sesko, whose shot was deflected out for a corner. The defence held steady, with Nikola Milenković heading Mbeumo’s cross out of play for another corner.

In the eighth minute, the hosts tried to test United keeper Senne Lammens. Dan Ndoye took a thunderous shot at the Belgian, although Lammens did well to tip the powerful effort over the crossbar.

Forest appeared to be dominating proceedings from the tenth minute onwards, although most of their shots were wildly off target.

United then took the hosts by surprise with a quick counter. Matheus Cunha rushed down the left flank and threaded the ball to Sesko on the edge of the box, who had his back to goal. He did well to turn and shoot, only for his attempt to breeze wide of the near post.

After earning a free kick near the box, Mbeumo laid a short pass off to Cunha on the left, who hesitated before cutting the ball to Bruno Fernandes, who was more central. Fernandes lobbed a cross to Casemiro at the far post, whose effort was caught by Matz Sels.

On the stroke of 20 minutes, Mbeumo picked out Sesko with a masterful pass. From behind the halfway line, the Cameroonian thumped his long ball to Sesko, whose first touch was a bit heavy. While the keeper scooped up the loose ball, it was a highly encouraging moment from Mbeumo with United seemingly edging closer to opening the scoring.

The home side responded with a counter of their own, with Nicolo Savona bursting down the right wing into open space. As he cut into the centre, Matthijs de Ligt did brilliantly to rush into his path and block his shot, with Lammens catching the wayward ball.

After 33 minutes, United found the breakthrough they so long pursued. Fernandes stepped up to take a corner, whipping the ball to Casemiro, who made no mistake when thumping his header goalward. An excellent goal from Casemiro to hand United the lead.

The excitement simmered down during the remainder of the half, with both sides seeming to no longer have all their energy left in the tank. Ndoye took a threatening close-range shot that Lammens did well to parry, only for the Forest player to be ruled offside.

Forest were on the prowl for an equaliser during the three minutes of stoppage time, although United did well to deal with all of their crosses.

It was a hard-fought first half, with United doing well to earn the lead. Amorim would be pleased with his team as they headed down the tunnel for a well-deserved break.

Second half

Straight out of the gate, Forest were hungry for a breakthrough. It took them barely three minutes to get just that.

Morgan Gibbs-White did well to get on the end of a cross from Ryan Yates to head the ball inches past Lammens’ glove to level the scoreline.

Just two minutes later, Forest took the lead, stunning United into silence. Savona did well to evade the United defence, sneaking into the box to get on the end of a ball from striker Igor Jesus before tapping it into the net from close range. 2-1 to the home side.

It all of a sudden seemed that United had lost their way, seemingly unable to spark any kind of attacking threat.

In the 56th minute, Diogo Dalot found Mbeumo in the box, whose shot was fired straight at Sels.

On the hour mark, Fernandes took a spectacular long shot which drifted past the keeper only to bounce off the post. Casemiro did well to pounce on the rebound, but his shot went wide. Still, it was the first encouraging attack from United of the second half.

With 25 minutes to play, it appeared as if the hosts found a third goal. Callum Hudson-Odoi sent a speculative cross to Jesus, who made contact at the far post, only for the ball to hit the side netting.

Moments later, Hudson-Odoi took a shot from outside the box that veered past the far post. Diogo Dalot was then taken off for Patrick Dorgu.

In the 73rd minute, United attempted to find a breakthrough, with both Casemiro and Cunha attempting shots on the edge of the box that were blocked by a rigid Forest defence.

With 13 minutes to play, Leny Yoro was replaced by Noussair Mazraoui.

In the 80th minute, United won a corner. While Mbeumo’s initial ball was headed out, the ball only went as far as Amad, who volleyed the ball in from the edge of the box to score a sensational goal.

It was a relief for United, who still had about eight minutes and stoppage time to find a dramatic late winner.

Forest were on the break again, with Gibbs-White knocking the ball to Nico Williams on the edge of the box, whose shot was well blocked by Amad.

United then tried to respond, with Fernandes laying the ball off to Cunha, whose shot from long range was saved by the keeper.

Sesko then took a close-range shot, which ricocheted off a defender’s leg, yet a goal kick was strangely awarded.

Mazraoui received a yellow card for a careless challenge with just five minutes to go.

After five minutes of stoppage time were announced, Casemiro took a shot that was deflected out for a corner.

The subsequent cross found De Ligt, whose header hit the crossbar.

Amad rushed to take the rebound, yet his shot was cleared off the goal line. United couldn’t have come closer to finding a winner.

Sadly for United, that was their final chance as the referee blew the final whistle to bring an end to a shaky match.

Amorim would surely look to mend some of United’s vulnerabilities on the training pitch as they look to rediscover their recent fine form.

Starting XI: Lammens, Shaw, De Ligt, Yoro, Dalot, Fernandes, Casemiro, Amad, Cunha, Mbeumo, Sesko

Subs: Dorgu, Mazraoui

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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