Nottingham Forest 2-2 Manchester United: Player ratings



Manchester United drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this afternoon. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Ratings

Senne Lammens 7 – Such a calming presence at the back. Not just a safe pair of hands, Lammens also does subtle things that make a big difference, such as coming out to the byeline to create an angle for Yoro to pass to when he was in a tight corner. Great punch out from an Anderson corner early in second half and could do little to stop either goal.

Leny Yoro 7.5 – Didn’t really put a foot wrong.

Matthijs de Ligt 8 – Another masterclass in defending from the Dutchman. He’s oozing confidence at the moment.

Luke Shaw 7 – Another decent performance. Made a superb block in the first half that could have prevented a certain goal. Did get caught out of position a few times, the understanding with Dalot isn’t great.

Amad 7 – Going forward, he put in a decent performance, although he was too slow on the break at times and took too many touches. Defensively, his size remains a problem, as was evidenced when he was outmuscled and out-jumped for Gibbs-White’s goal. Nearly made up for it with a great cross that should have been put away and then did make up for it with a cracking volley to level the score. Nearly grabbed the winner with a superb strike in injury time that was cleared off the line.

Casemiro 8.5 – Scored a great goal and passed it well. Another great outing for the rejuvenated Brazilian.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Kept it simple, with some classy touches thrown in and an assist for Casemiro’s goal. Seems to be settling well into that central midfield role now. Would have liked to see more leadership/response after United went behind.

Diogo Dalot 3 – The understanding with Shaw wasn’t always great, allowing Forest to get behind the defence a few times. Going forward, he offers very little and made a complete hash of Forest’s second goal.

Bryan Mbeumo 8.5 – Another superb performance from Mbeumo. Makes the game look so simple. No goals or assists today, but was at the heart of everything good United did going forward.

Matheus Cunha 8 – Busy, positive and aggressive. He’s a firecracker of a player with incredible skill.

Benjamin Sesko 5 – A nice snap-shot in the first half and a couple of silky touches, but his control let him down a few times and needs to learn how to rough up his opponents a little more. Was invisible in second half.

Substitutes

Patrick Dorgu 7 – Instant improvement on Dalot.

Noussair Mazraoui 5.5 – A little rusty, but did OK.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social