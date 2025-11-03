Amad Diallo: Paul Parker sees shades of himself in Manchester United star

Amad Diallo has become a first-team regular for Manchester United this season. The Ivorian forward arrived at the Theatre of Dreams in January 2021 from Atalanta as an emerging talent, but took time to find his feet in the Premier League.

Amad struggled for chances under former manager Erik ten Hag, but his fortunes changed once Ruben Amorim took charge of the Red Devils last November.

The Portuguese arrived at the Theatre of Dreams fresh from his exploits with Sporting and went on to implement his 3-4-3 system at the club.

As part of the reshuffle of the starting XI, Amad was deployed in a right wing-back role on several occasions as the season progressed.

On the rise under Amorim

Despite being used out of position, Amad was highly impressive last season and was one of United’s few shining lights of the campaign. He soon cemented his place under Amorim, and became indispensable to the team.

It is a testament to his qualities that the Red Devils sorely missed him when he was sidelined for almost two months with an ankle injury. Amad finished the campaign with 11 goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances across competitions.

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Premier League 26 8 8 5 - 1,903' UEFA Europa League 11 2 1 1 - 598' EFL Cup 3 1 1 - - 68' FA Cup 2 - - - - 130' Community Shield 1 - - - - 59' Total 24/25 43 11 10 6 - 2,758'

With the arrival of Bryan Mbeumo this summer, the 23 year old has mostly operated as a wing-back this season and has grown into the position with each passing game.

Apart from improving the defensive side of his game, Amad has also been a constant threat in the final third. He has already developed a budding partnership with Mbeumo, and scored a late equalizer against Nottingham Forest at the weekend to secure a point for his team.

His performances have now earned him praise from legendary United full-back Paul Parker.

Amad excites Parker

Speaking to United’s official website, Parker said: “When I look at football today and I look at the ones who do it well, I look at Daniel Munoz at Crystal Palace. He’s fantastic because he enjoys it, getting up and back.”

“They’re the ones and one of the best ones, who has been made into it, who has grabbed it incredibly well, maybe because he’s got an appetite and because of the way I felt he was maybe overlooked at times by Erik ten Hag. But, every time he came onto the field of play, he generally came out and looked one of the best players, is Amad.

“Just incredible, how he’s grabbed it. How you see him play at wing-back and you go ‘wow’. And you see him want to run back and defend. Size doesn’t bother him, so I can relate to that.

“He’s not scared of anybody. He’ll compete with anybody. All you’ve got to do in football is compete. When, even me, every time I see him get the ball in the final third, I get out my seat watching him.”

Amad has now scored 10 goals for United in the Premier League, all of which have come in the second half. It is a league record for the most goals by a player when all of them were scored in the second half.

First assist of the season vs. Liverpool First goal of the season vs. Nottingham Forest Amad is BACK. 💫 pic.twitter.com/vtxwroMefl — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 1, 2025

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social