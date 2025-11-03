Erik ten Hag: Wolves considering shocking managerial appointment of ex-Man United boss



Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering appointing former Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag to replace Vitor Pereira, the reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic has confirmed.

Pereira sacked

Wolves recently made the decision to sack Pereira after a disastrous start to the 2025/26 Premier League season that has left the side winless and firmly at the bottom of the table.

Pereira was relieved of his duties after Wolves’ 3-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham on Saturday.

Despite putting pen to paper on a new contract less than two months ago, it was decided that a parting of ways was the in the best interests of the club.

Pereira took over as Wolves manager in December 2024, following the departure of Gary O’Neil.

Wolves’ search for a new gaffer is on and according to Ornstein, Ten Hag is under consideration by the club’s hierarchy.

Ten Hag in line for Wolves job

Ornsten reveals that O’Neill is in prime position to make a sensational return to the Molineux dugout, but it’s not a foregone conclusion that he will get the job, with Ten Hag also in the running.

“Wolverhampton Wanderers are in advanced talks with Gary O’Neil over a return as head coach but former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is among the other candidates still being considered by the club.”

“Wolves are exploring a reunion with O’Neil, 42, in parallel to other options, with no decision on Vitor Pereira’s successor expected this week.”

Ornstein notes that Ten Hag has been “discussed internally” at Wolves.

The Dutchman is currently available after his brief tenure at Bayer Leverkusen ended in September. He was dismissed after just three games following reports that he failed to connect with the squad and attempted to interfere with the club’s transfer plans.

Ten Hag’s tenure at United lasted two and a half years, during which he led the club to victory in both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. He was let go in October last year following a string of poor results. Ten Hag was succeeded at United by Ruben Amorim.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social