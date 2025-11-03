Jobe Bellingham to United transfer rumours addressed by Niko Kovac



If there is one area Manchester United would like to focus on during the January transfer window, it is the midfield.

Casemiro has been the preferred defensive midfield partner for Bruno Fernandes, and while he is enjoying quite the resurgence in form, he has not lasted 90 minutes in any game this season.

Manuel Ugarte, signed as the Brazilian’s successor, has struggled ever since his arrival and has even been linked with an exit in January.

Rather surprisingly, Ruben Amorim does not seem to rate Kobbie Mainoo, who could be on his way out once the window opens.

Midfielder hunt

Carlos Baleba of Brighton and Hove Albion remains a target, but the likes of Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson have overtaken the Cameroonian on United’s shortlist.

But all three will cost significant money, something INEOS might not be in a position to pay. Jobe Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund has emerged as a low-cost alternative.

He was a target for the Red Devils back when he was at Sunderland, but he opted to follow in his brother’s footsteps and chose to join Borussia Dortmund instead.

His transition to the Bundesliga has not been as smooth, with the 20-year-old managing a mere two starts under Niko Kovac so far. And he is not happy with the lack of minutes, given his ambition of making the England squad for the World Cup.

However, the Dortmund boss has now addressed these rumours, and stated clearly how highly he rates the England U21 international.

Jobe Bellingham transfer rumours

“He’s present, has great physicality and a technical quality that he showed again here in his 30 minutes on the pitch,” Kovac told Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg.

“I really have no doubts about him – quite the opposite. We’re building him up step by step. In fact, it’s going even faster than I expected because the boy has so much quality.”

This all but rules out a January switch. In fact, earlier reports had suggested that Jobe Bellingham would prefer to move to a team playing in the Champions League, something the 20-time English league champions cannot offer at the minute.

INEOS will have to swiftly move on to other targets now. Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher, who had turned down a summer move, could be an option.

Feature image Dean Mouhtaropoulos via Getty Images

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