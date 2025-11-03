Lee Sharpe exclusive: Amorim has found “light at the end of the tunnel”



Manchester United legend Lee Sharpe believes that the Red Devils have turned a corner under head coach Ruben Amorim, but insists that it is too soon to be confident they are top four material.

In an exclusive interview with The Peoples Person hosted by Adventure Gamers, Sharpe was asked whether United “are back” after winning three matches in a row and going four unbeaten.

“Light at the end of the tunnel”

“I’m not sure I’d go as far as to say we’re back,” the former England man said. “But I think it does show light at the end of the tunnel.

“The manager has taken a lot of criticism for his system. He’s had to come in and change a lot of things philosophy-wise, mentality-wise, playing staff-wise. So I think there have been big changes behind the scenes. The result is that he’s had to be really confident in himself and a little bit stubborn to stick to his guns after a lot of flak from the media, and ex-players slating him about his formation and philosophy.

“But I think we’re now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and I think confidence is a big thing. We’ve seen really good performances in one-off games in the past and then only to fall away and lose the next couple. And that kills confidence and belief.

“Now we’re creating more chances – United are top of the table for chances created, I think. You’re getting a lot of belief from the players in the system and what Amorim’s trying to do.

“These results are just growing confidence and growing belief. I think they are on the right track, but I’m not sure we’d say they’re back just yet.”

Predictably Unpredictable

Sharpe was echoing the words of Amorim himself at the pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest, when he said “I know that in two weeks this [winning form] could change again.”

“They’re just so unpredictable,” Sharpe confirmed. “They can dominate teams for long periods in games and then all of a sudden there’s one defensive mistake or frailty and they’re chasing the game again.

“So, still work to be done and confidence to be had. But like I say, we are looking as though we’re going in the right direction.”

