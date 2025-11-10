Kobbie Mainoo: Napoli green-lit winter deal for Man United prodigy

Antonio Conte has turned to Manchester United once again to steady the ship in Naples.

In the summer of 2024, Napoli struck an agreement with United to sign their academy product, Scott McTominay. The Scotland international quickly became a fan favourite at the club, helping the Partenopei to the Serie A title. He was named the league’s MVP for 2024-25.

Last summer, Conte signed Rasmus Hojlund on loan after ex-Red Devil Romelu Lukaku suffered a serious thigh injury.

With just one win in the last three games, Napoli have slipped to fourth place in Serie A, leading to the Italian tactician demanding further reinforcements.

Napoli pushing to sign Mainoo

According to TEAMtalk, Napoli’s determination to sign Mainoo “has reached fever pitch.”

It is claimed the Serie A giants view the England international as “the final piece in their Scudetto and Champions League puzzle.”

Napoli want to sign the 20-year-old midfielder on loan and are reportedly willing to meet United’s financial demands to get the deal over the line.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis has green-lit the deal, with Napoli ready to cover Mainoo’s full weekly wages.

The United midfielder, who is yet to start a Premier League game this season, is open to the move. He would ideally prefer to stay in the Premier League, but McTominay’s success under Conte has “piqued his interest”.

Further, the ex-Chelsea boss has “personally assured” Mainoo of a starting role alongside McTominay in the middle of the park.

Mainoo will be allowed to leave on one condition

Mainoo requested to depart Ruben Amorim’s side during the summer transfer window. However, United refused to sanction his exit at the time.

It is understood Amorim’s stance is clear regarding Mainoo’s future. The technically gifted midfielder will only leave once a replacement is secured.

United’s midfield depth is already paper thin and the head coach has no intention of weakening it mid-season.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of midfielders, including Elliot Anderson and Conor Gallagher, ahead of the winter transfer window.

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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